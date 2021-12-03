Boys basketball scores, 12/3

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 56, Yutan 19
Parkview Christian at Whiting, Iowa, ccd.
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 47, Nebraska City 28
Cross County 50, Shelby-Rising City 25
Falls City SH 74, Sterling 29
Frankfort, Kan., at Pawnee City
Freeman 57, Norris 43
Hampton at BDS
Hastings 48, Crete 42
Heartland 70, Wilber-Clatonia 32
HTRS 55, Diller-Odell 32
Lourdes CC 40, Elmwood-Murdock 27
Mead 59, Johnson County Central 34
Milford at Fillmore Central
Osceola 57, Exeter-Milligan 30
Raymond Central 50, Aquinas 46
Silver Lake 59, Deshler 25
Southern 72, Palmyra 67
Syracuse 46, Falls City 34
Wahoo 76, Aurora 50
Waverly 47, Northwest 34
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 60, Ord 56
Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 41
Bennington 44, Elkhorn 33
Bertrand 51, Axtell 40
Brady 50, Garden County 39
Burwell 57, North Central 21
Cambridge 51, Wauneta-Palisade 35
Central City 51, Gibbon 25
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Blue Hill 47
Elkhorn Valley 40, Neligh-Oakdale 37
Elm Creek 44, Southern Valley 22
Gering 67, Arvada, Colo. 51
High Plains 40, Giltner 37
Howells-Dodge 60, Stanton 45
Kearney Catholic 58, Sutton 30
Kenesaw 53, Alma 22
Laurel-C-C 69, Crofton 46
Leyton 65, Kimball 37
Loomis 77, Overton 35
Mitchell 69, Alliance 67
Nebraska Christian 67, St. Edward 35
Sandhills-Thedford 52, Maxwell 45
Scottsbluff 67, Chadron 45
S-E-M 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 25
Shelton 76, Franklin 35
South Platte 53, Minitare 34
St. Mary's 70, Riverside 43
Wallace 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 53
Wayne 69, Battle Creek 44
Wisner-Pilger 50, Guardian Angles CC 38
Wynot 55, Winside 28