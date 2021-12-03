 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/3
Boys basketball scores, 12/3

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 56, Yutan 19

Parkview Christian at Whiting, Iowa, ccd.

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 47, Nebraska City 28

Cross County 50, Shelby-Rising City 25

Falls City SH 74, Sterling 29

Frankfort, Kan., at Pawnee City

Freeman 57, Norris 43

Hampton at BDS

Hastings 48, Crete 42

Heartland 70, Wilber-Clatonia 32

HTRS 55, Diller-Odell 32

Lourdes CC 40, Elmwood-Murdock 27

Mead 59, Johnson County Central 34

Milford at Fillmore Central

Osceola 57, Exeter-Milligan 30

Raymond Central 50, Aquinas 46

Silver Lake 59, Deshler 25

Southern 72, Palmyra 67

Syracuse 46, Falls City 34

Wahoo 76, Aurora 50

Waverly 47, Northwest 34

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 60, Ord 56

Ansley-Litchfield 47, Hi-Line 41

Bennington 44, Elkhorn 33

Bertrand 51, Axtell 40

Brady 50, Garden County 39

Burwell 57, North Central 21

Cambridge 51, Wauneta-Palisade 35

Central City 51, Gibbon 25

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Blue Hill 47

Elkhorn Valley 40, Neligh-Oakdale 37

Elm Creek 44, Southern Valley 22 

Gering 67, Arvada, Colo. 51

High Plains 40, Giltner 37

Howells-Dodge 60, Stanton 45

Kearney Catholic 58, Sutton 30

Kenesaw 53, Alma 22

Laurel-C-C 69, Crofton 46

Leyton 65, Kimball 37

Loomis 77, Overton 35

Mitchell 69, Alliance 67

Nebraska Christian 67, St. Edward 35

Sandhills-Thedford 52, Maxwell 45

Scottsbluff 67, Chadron 45

S-E-M 57, Wilcox-Hildreth 25

Shelton 76, Franklin 35

South Platte 53, Minitare 34

St. Mary's 70, Riverside 43

Wallace 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 53

Wayne 69, Battle Creek 44

Wisner-Pilger 50, Guardian Angles CC 38

Wynot 55, Winside 28

