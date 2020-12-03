 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/3
Boys basketball scores, 12/3

Boys basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 69, Weeping Water 26

Bennington 71, Wahoo 64

Cedar Bluffs at East Butler

Crete 49, Columbus Lakeview 29 

Cross County 64, McCool Junction 43

Deshler 48, Exeter-Milligan 21  

Diller-Odell 51, Pawnee City 14

Freeman 52, Palmyra 41

Friend 39, Lewiston 37

Johnson-Brock at Sidney, Iowa

Seward 50, Hastings 38

Wilber-Clatonia 55, Tri County 49, OT

York 64, Ralston 59

Yutan 70, Elmwood-Murdock 39

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 66, Ravenna 39

Arapahoe 49, Overton 22

Arlington 50, West Point-Beemer 48

Aurora 50, Adams Central 44

Bellevue West 77, Millard South 50

Blue Hill 45, Kenesaw 34

Broken Bow 53, Arcadia/Loup City 41

Gretna 49, Omaha North 35

Millard North 95, Columbus 46

Norfolk Catholic 73, Gross Catholic 54

North Bend 71, Twin River 42

Omaha Central 97, Omaha Northwest 56

O'Neil 62, Valentine 21

Papillion-LaVista 54, Elkhorn South 52

Papillion-LaVista South 70, South Sioux City 23

Platteview 56, Fort Calhoun 43

Pleasanton 70, Axtell 62

Ponca 48, Hartington-Newcastle 33

Walthill 81, Santee 57

Wilcox Hildreth 64, Hi-Line 59

High school boys basketball logo 2014
