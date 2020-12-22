Boys basketball scores, 12/22

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran 53, Seward 50
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High
Lincoln Northeast at Columbus
Lincoln Southwest at Norfolk
AREA SCHOOLS
Adams Central 64, York 43
Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo
Crete at Waverly
Exeter-Milligan at Friend
Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock
Fillmore Central at Hastings SC
Freeman at Johnson County Central
Hampton at Meridian
Johnson-Brock at Sterling
Louisville at Malcolm
Milford at North Bend Central
Norris at Aurora
Omaha Skutt at Beatrice
Sandy Creek at David City
Thayer Central at Wilber-Clatonia
Tri County at Falls City SH
Yutan at Raymond Central
RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
BDS at Milford
Cozad at Wood River
Cross County 57, Superior 42
OTHER SCHOOLS
METRO TOURNAMENT
Bellevue West 97, Omaha Benson 52
Millard North 91, Omaha Burke 41
Millard West 54, Millard South 44
Omaha Westside 85, Omaha Bryan 43
Papillion-La Vista 66, Gretna 25
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.