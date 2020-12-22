 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/22
Boys basketball scores, 12/22

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran 53, Seward 50

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln High

Lincoln Northeast at Columbus

Lincoln Southwest at Norfolk

AREA SCHOOLS

Adams Central 64, York 43

Ashland-Greenwood at Wahoo

Crete at Waverly

Exeter-Milligan at Friend

Falls City at Elmwood-Murdock

Fillmore Central at Hastings SC

Freeman at Johnson County Central

Hampton at Meridian

Johnson-Brock at Sterling

Louisville at Malcolm

Milford at North Bend Central

Norris at Aurora

Omaha Skutt at Beatrice

Sandy Creek at David City

Thayer Central at Wilber-Clatonia

Tri County at Falls City SH

Yutan at Raymond Central

RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

BDS at Milford

Cozad at Wood River

Cross County 57, Superior 42

OTHER SCHOOLS

METRO TOURNAMENT

Bellevue West 97, Omaha Benson 52

Millard North 91, Omaha Burke 41

Millard West 54, Millard South 44

Omaha Westside 85, Omaha Bryan 43

Papillion-La Vista 66, Gretna 25

High school boys basketball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

