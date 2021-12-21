 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Boys basketball scores, 12/21
0 Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/21

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran 57, Mount Michael 44

ARCHBISHOP BERGAN TOURNAMENT

Hartington CC 73, Parkview Christian 45

South Sioux City 59, Archbishop Bergan 51 

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Wahoo 43

Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross 52

Dorchester 48, Cedar Bluffs 37

Elmwood-Murdock 43, Falls City 21

Fairbury 49, HTRS 48

Falls City SH 53, Tri County 36

Freeman 43, Johnson County Central 33

Friend 65, Exeter-Milligan 42

Grand Island CC 62, Seward 42

Hastings SC 43, Fillmore Central 30

Johnson-Brock 69, Sterling 35

Louisville 54, Malcolm 53

Meridian at Hampton

Milford 60, North Bend Central 52

Norfolk Catholic 75, Winnebago 41

Norris 45, Aurora 40

Omaha Skutt 48, Beatrice 40

Pawnee City at Weeping Water 

Waverly 50, Crete 41

Wilber-Clatonia at Thayer Central

York 45, Adams Central 40

Yutan 56, Raymond Central 37

RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Central City 47, Cozad 44

Cross County 59, Superior 48

Wood River 59, BDS 48

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 69, Gothenburg 57

Ansley/Litchfield 54, Sandhills/Thedford 43

Battle Creek 51, Ponca 41

Brady 58, Maxwell 56

Broken Bow 66, Hershey 43

Cambridge 46, Ravenna 44

Clarkson/Leigh 51, Columbus Lakeview 42

Cozad 47, Central City 44

Crawford 59, Sioux County 18

Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Sandy Creek 48

Elkhorn 54, Ralston 47

Humphrey/LHF 70, Columbus Scotus 43

Humphrey SF 67, Nebraska Christian 53

Hyanis 49, Wahoo 47

Kearney Catholic 63, Boone Central 44

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 77, Bloomfield 43

Maywood/Hayes Center 54, Paxton 41

Medicine Valley 55, Alma 30

Morrill 44, Hay Springs 41

North Central 52, Gregory 44

Northern Valley 68, Arapahoe 40

O'Neill 71, Crofton 39

Perkins County 1, Creek Valley 0, fft.

Shelby-Rising City 46, High Plains 29

Stanton 57, Wisner-Pilger 54

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 22

METRO TOURNAMENT

Bellevue West 77, Bellevue West 35

Creighton Prep 52, Millard West 47

Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 46

Gretna 59, Omaha South 57

Millard North 52, Omaha Bryan 50

Omaha Central 54, Papillion-La Vista South 53

Omaha Westside 86, Omaha Benson 51

Papillion-La Vista 52, Omaha North 33

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News