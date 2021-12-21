Boys basketball scores, 12/21

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Lutheran 57, Mount Michael 44
ARCHBISHOP BERGAN TOURNAMENT
Hartington CC 73, Parkview Christian 45
South Sioux City 59, Archbishop Bergan 51
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Wahoo 43
Bishop Neumann 59, Omaha Gross 52
Dorchester 48, Cedar Bluffs 37
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Falls City 21
Fairbury 49, HTRS 48
Falls City SH 53, Tri County 36
Freeman 43, Johnson County Central 33
Friend 65, Exeter-Milligan 42
Grand Island CC 62, Seward 42
Hastings SC 43, Fillmore Central 30
Johnson-Brock 69, Sterling 35
Louisville 54, Malcolm 53
Meridian at Hampton
Milford 60, North Bend Central 52
Norfolk Catholic 75, Winnebago 41
Norris 45, Aurora 40
Omaha Skutt 48, Beatrice 40
Pawnee City at Weeping Water
Waverly 50, Crete 41
Wilber-Clatonia at Thayer Central
York 45, Adams Central 40
Yutan 56, Raymond Central 37
RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Central City 47, Cozad 44
Cross County 59, Superior 48
Wood River 59, BDS 48
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 69, Gothenburg 57
Ansley/Litchfield 54, Sandhills/Thedford 43
Battle Creek 51, Ponca 41
Brady 58, Maxwell 56
Broken Bow 66, Hershey 43
Cambridge 46, Ravenna 44
Clarkson/Leigh 51, Columbus Lakeview 42
Cozad 47, Central City 44
Crawford 59, Sioux County 18
Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Sandy Creek 48
Elkhorn 54, Ralston 47
Humphrey/LHF 70, Columbus Scotus 43
Humphrey SF 67, Nebraska Christian 53
Hyanis 49, Wahoo 47
Kearney Catholic 63, Boone Central 44
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 77, Bloomfield 43
Maywood/Hayes Center 54, Paxton 41
Medicine Valley 55, Alma 30
Morrill 44, Hay Springs 41
North Central 52, Gregory 44
Northern Valley 68, Arapahoe 40
O'Neill 71, Crofton 39
Perkins County 1, Creek Valley 0, fft.
Shelby-Rising City 46, High Plains 29
Stanton 57, Wisner-Pilger 54
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 61, Franklin 22
METRO TOURNAMENT
Bellevue West 77, Bellevue West 35
Creighton Prep 52, Millard West 47