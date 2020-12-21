Boys basketball scores, 12/21

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 78, Lewiston 48
AREA SCHOOLS
Bishop Neumann 48, Omaha Gross 34
Milford 59, BDS 34
Weeping Water 44, Pawnee City 39
OTHER SCHOOLS
Central City 67, Sandy Creek 26
Creighton 58, Elgin/PJ 55
Mitchell 64, Bayard 58
Morrill 62, Sioux County 17
Niobrara/Verdigre 62, Wausa 53
Palmer 36, Giltner 33
Perkins County 61, Hyannis 38
Pleasanton 59, Anselmo-Merna 47
Sandhills Valley 61, Brady 54
South Loup 55, Maxwell 52
Summerland 53, CWC 20
Wakefield 74, Westwood, Iowa 44
Wallace 70, Creek Valley 52
West Holt 41, Valentine 26
METRO TOURNAMENT
Omaha Benson 78, Omaha Northwest 62
Omaha Burke 62, Bellevue East 54
PAXTON PRE-HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Paxton 51
Mullen 67, Garden County 35
