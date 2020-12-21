 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/21
Boys basketball scores, 12/21

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 78, Lewiston 48

AREA SCHOOLS

Bishop Neumann 48, Omaha Gross 34

Milford 59, BDS 34

Weeping Water 44, Pawnee City 39

OTHER SCHOOLS

Central City 67, Sandy Creek 26

Creighton 58, Elgin/PJ 55

Mitchell 64, Bayard 58

Morrill 62, Sioux County 17

Niobrara/Verdigre 62, Wausa 53

Palmer 36, Giltner 33

Perkins County 61, Hyannis 38

Pleasanton 59, Anselmo-Merna 47

Sandhills Valley 61, Brady 54

South Loup 55, Maxwell 52

Summerland 53, CWC 20

Wakefield 74, Westwood, Iowa 44

Wallace 70, Creek Valley 52

West Holt 41, Valentine 26

METRO TOURNAMENT

Omaha Benson 78, Omaha Northwest 62

Omaha Burke 62, Bellevue East 54

PAXTON PRE-HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Maywood-Hayes Center 52, Paxton 51

Mullen 67, Garden County 35

