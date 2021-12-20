Boys basketball scores, 12/20

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 73, Lewiston 14
AREA SCHOOLS
Hanover, Kan. 66, Diller-Odell 46
Southern at Weeping Water
Wetmore, Kan. 59, Pawnee City 41
RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Mead at Milford
OTHER SCHOOLS
Alliance at Hot Springs, S.D.
Bellevue West 77, Helias Catholic, Mo. 48
Bridgeport 64, Hemingford 40
Cody-Kilgore at Stuart
Conestoga at Fort Calhoun
Elgin/PJ at Creighton
Giltner at Palmer
Hay Springs 47, Crawford 45
Hyannis 59, Perkins County 45
Maywood/Hayes Center 43, Mullen 40
Morrill 50, Sioux County 15
Niobrara/Verdigre at Wausa
Pender at Oakland-Craig
Randolph at Wynot
Sandhills Valley at Maxwell
South Loup 80, Brady 47
Wakefield at Westwood, Iowa
West Holt 53, Valentine 25
Wisner-Pilger 77, Tekamah-Herman 32
METRO TOURNAMENT
Bellevue East 67, Omaha Burke 62
Omaha Bryan 71, Omaha Northwest 50
HANOVER, KAN. 66, DILLER-ODELL 46
|Hanover, Kan.
|17
|22
|13
|14
|--
|66
|Diller-Odell
|10
|8
|13
|15
|--
|46
Hanover, Kan.--Dimler 25, Jueneman 13, Doebele 10, Zarybanicky 8, Bruna 6, Stallbamer 2, Meyer 2.
Diller-Odell--Lyons 23, Sutton 9, Ebeling 7, McKinney 3, Warren 3, Folkers 1.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 73, LEWISTON 14