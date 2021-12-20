 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/20
Boys basketball scores, 12/20

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 73, Lewiston 14

AREA SCHOOLS

Hanover, Kan. 66, Diller-Odell 46

Southern at Weeping Water

Wetmore, Kan. 59, Pawnee City 41

RUNZA HOLIDAY CLASSIC

Mead at Milford

OTHER SCHOOLS

Alliance at Hot Springs, S.D.

Bellevue West 77, Helias Catholic, Mo. 48

Bridgeport 64, Hemingford 40

Cody-Kilgore at Stuart

Conestoga at Fort Calhoun

Elgin/PJ at Creighton

Giltner at Palmer

Hay Springs 47, Crawford 45

Hyannis 59, Perkins County 45

Maywood/Hayes Center 43, Mullen 40

Morrill 50, Sioux County 15

Niobrara/Verdigre at Wausa

Pender at Oakland-Craig

Randolph at Wynot

Sandhills Valley at Maxwell

South Loup 80, Brady 47

Wakefield at Westwood, Iowa

West Holt 53, Valentine 25

Wisner-Pilger 77, Tekamah-Herman 32

METRO TOURNAMENT

Bellevue East 67, Omaha Burke 62

Omaha Bryan 71, Omaha Northwest 50

HANOVER, KAN. 66, DILLER-ODELL 46

Hanover, Kan. 17 22 13 14 --66 
Diller-Odell 10 13 15 --46 

Hanover, Kan.--Dimler 25, Jueneman 13, Doebele 10, Zarybanicky 8, Bruna 6, Stallbamer 2, Meyer 2.

Diller-Odell--Lyons 23, Sutton 9, Ebeling 7, McKinney 3, Warren 3, Folkers 1.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 73, LEWISTON 14

Lewiston --14 
Parkview Christian 28 23 15 --73 

Road team--Et. Bohling 1, Ev. Bohling 3, Burgett 2, Rule 2, Ray 4, Horne 2.

Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 17, Matthews 3, Reide 19, Stoll 2, Ulrich 16, Heinila 2, Fulks 2, Sundermann 2, Page 4, Stabler 3, Hawngy 3. 

