agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/2

  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 76, Whiting, Iowa 5

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 61, Ord 40

Alma 57, Kenesaw 56

Ansley-Litchfield 50, Hi-Line 37

BDS vs. Hampton

Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Christian 23

Bayard vs. Crawford

Beatrice vs. Nebraska City

Bertrand 55, Axtell 48

Blue Hill vs. Doniphan-Trumbull

Brady vs. Garden County

Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 52

Burwell vs. North Central

Cambridge 48, Wauneta-Palisade 28

Cedar Catholic 67, Boone Central 61

Central City 72, Gibbon 29

Chadron 79, Arvada, CO 41

Chase County vs. McCook

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Humphrey/LHF

Creighton vs. West Holt

Deshler 40, Silver Lake 28 

Dundy County Stratton 73, Arapahoe 51

Elgin/Pope John 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 28

Elkhorn 41, Bennington 35

Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt

Elm Creek 40, Southern Valley 31

Falls City SH 64, Sterling 33

Fort Calhoun vs. Archbishop Bergan

Giltner vs. High Plains

Gordon-Rushville 66, Hemingford 36

Guardian Angels CC vs. Wisner-Pilger

HTRS vs. Diller-Odell

Hay Springs vs. Cody-Kilgore

Heartland vs. Wilber-Clatonia

Hershey vs. Gothenburg

Humphrey SF 71, Palmer 9

Laurel-C-C vs. Crofton

Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 26

Lexington vs. Ogallala

Leyton vs. Kimball

Malcolm 52, Auburn 50

Maywood-HC 75, Wallace 31

Mead vs. Johnson County Central

Medicine Valley vs. Paxton

Meridian vs. Dorchester

Milford 59, Filmore Central 33

Morrill vs. Potter-Dix

Neligh-Oakdale vs. Elkhorn Valley

North Platte SP vs. Sutherland

Osceola 47, Exeter-Milligan 30

Overton vs. Loomis

Palmyra 64, Southern 53

Pawnee City vs. Frankfort, Kan.

Pender 50, Tekamah-Herman 35

Pleasanton vs. Arcadia/Loup City

Raymond Central vs. Aquinas

S-E-M vs. Wilcox-Hildreth

Sandhills Valley vs. Anselmo-Merna

Sandhills/Thedford 44, Maxwell 30

Santee 83, Omaha Nation 63

Schuyler vs. DC West

Scottsbluff 65, Sterling 37

Shelby-Rising City vs. Cross County

Shelton 81, Franklin 39

Sidney 72, Mitchell 40

South Platte 43, Minatare 30

St. Edward vs. Nebraska Christian

St. Mary's vs. Riverside

Stanton vs. Howells-Dodge

Stuart 50, Central Valley 31

Summerland 56, CWC 23

Syracuse 57, Falls City 33

Tri County Northeast vs. Bloomfield

Twin Loup vs. South Loup

Walthill vs. Winnebago

Wausa vs. Plainview

Wayne vs. Battle Creek

Wynot 46, Winside 34

MALCOLM 54, AUBURN 52

Auburn13151212--52
Malcolm12161214--54

Auburn--stats not provided.

Malcolm--stats not provided.

PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 76, WHITING, IOWA, 5

Parkview Christian 26 22 18 10 --76 
Whiting, Iowa --

Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 16, Pittman 12, Reide 16, Ulrich 14, Sundermann 6, Stabler 8, Hawney 4.

Whiting, Iowa--Gallardo 3, Riddle 2.

SYRACUSE 57, FALLS CITY 33

Syracuse 14 13 21 --57 
Falls City 14 10 --33 

Syracuse--Janssen 22, Parde 12, Brammier 8, Zoller 6, Dilley 5, Voorhees 4.

Falls City--Adams 8, Strauss 7, Zimmerman 6, Craig 5, Butrick 4, Frederick 3.

Tags

