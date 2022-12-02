Boys basketball scores, 12/2

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 76, Whiting, Iowa 5
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 61, Ord 40
Alma 57, Kenesaw 56
Ansley-Litchfield 50, Hi-Line 37
BDS vs. Hampton
Bancroft-Rosalie 74, Omaha Christian 23
Bayard vs. Crawford
Beatrice vs. Nebraska City
Bertrand 55, Axtell 48
Blue Hill vs. Doniphan-Trumbull
Brady vs. Garden County
Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 52
Burwell vs. North Central
Cambridge 48, Wauneta-Palisade 28
Cedar Catholic 67, Boone Central 61
Central City 72, Gibbon 29
Chadron 79, Arvada, CO 41
Chase County vs. McCook
Clarkson/Leigh vs. Humphrey/LHF
Creighton vs. West Holt
Deshler 40, Silver Lake 28
Dundy County Stratton 73, Arapahoe 51
Elgin/Pope John 65, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Elkhorn 41, Bennington 35
Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt
Elm Creek 40, Southern Valley 31
Falls City SH 64, Sterling 33
Fort Calhoun vs. Archbishop Bergan
Giltner vs. High Plains
Gordon-Rushville 66, Hemingford 36
Guardian Angels CC vs. Wisner-Pilger
HTRS vs. Diller-Odell
Hay Springs vs. Cody-Kilgore
Heartland vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Hershey vs. Gothenburg
Humphrey SF 71, Palmer 9
Laurel-C-C vs. Crofton
Lawrence-Nelson 34, Red Cloud 26
Lexington vs. Ogallala
Leyton vs. Kimball
Malcolm 52, Auburn 50
Maywood-HC 75, Wallace 31
Mead vs. Johnson County Central
Medicine Valley vs. Paxton
Meridian vs. Dorchester
Milford 59, Filmore Central 33
Morrill vs. Potter-Dix
Neligh-Oakdale vs. Elkhorn Valley
North Platte SP vs. Sutherland
Osceola 47, Exeter-Milligan 30
Overton vs. Loomis
Palmyra 64, Southern 53
Pawnee City vs. Frankfort, Kan.
Pender 50, Tekamah-Herman 35
Pleasanton vs. Arcadia/Loup City
Raymond Central vs. Aquinas
S-E-M vs. Wilcox-Hildreth
Sandhills Valley vs. Anselmo-Merna
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Maxwell 30
Santee 83, Omaha Nation 63
Schuyler vs. DC West
Scottsbluff 65, Sterling 37
Shelby-Rising City vs. Cross County
Shelton 81, Franklin 39
Sidney 72, Mitchell 40
South Platte 43, Minatare 30
St. Edward vs. Nebraska Christian
St. Mary's vs. Riverside
Stanton vs. Howells-Dodge
Stuart 50, Central Valley 31
Summerland 56, CWC 23
Syracuse 57, Falls City 33
Tri County Northeast vs. Bloomfield
Twin Loup vs. South Loup
Walthill vs. Winnebago
Wausa vs. Plainview
Wayne vs. Battle Creek
Wynot 46, Winside 34
MALCOLM 54, AUBURN 52
|Auburn
|13
|15
|12
|12
|--
|52
|Malcolm
|12
|16
|12
|14
|--
|54
Auburn--stats not provided.
Malcolm--stats not provided.
PARKVIEW CHRISTIAN 76, WHITING, IOWA, 5
|Parkview Christian
|26
|22
|18
|10
|--
|76
|Whiting, Iowa
|5
|0
|0
|0
|--
|5
Parkview Christian--Kachalouski 16, Pittman 12, Reide 16, Ulrich 14, Sundermann 6, Stabler 8, Hawney 4.
Whiting, Iowa--Gallardo 3, Riddle 2.
SYRACUSE 57, FALLS CITY 33
|Syracuse
|14
|13
|21
|9
|--
|57
|Falls City
|2
|14
|7
|10
|--
|33
Syracuse--Janssen 22, Parde 12, Brammier 8, Zoller 6, Dilley 5, Voorhees 4.
Falls City--Adams 8, Strauss 7, Zimmerman 6, Craig 5, Butrick 4, Frederick 3.