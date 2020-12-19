 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/19
Boys basketball scores, 12/19

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Christian

Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln High at Millard West

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Aquinas 46

Lincoln Pius X at Gretna

Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Westside

Millard North at Lincoln East

Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Northeast

Omaha South at Lincoln North Star

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice at Omaha Roncalli

Bennington at Crete

Centennial at Superior

Columbus at Kearney

Columbus Lakeview at David City

Conestoga at Falls City

Falls City SH 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51

Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia

Fremont at Papillion-La Vista

Grand Island at Bellevue West, ppd. 

Heartland at McCool Junction

Mead 73, East Butler 52

Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Nebraska Christian at Sutton

Norfolk 73, North Platte 70

Raymond Central 59, Malcolm 57

Southern at HTRS, ppd. 

Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43

York at Hastings

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53

DC West 64, Omaha Christian 27

Fort Calhoun vs. Plattsmouth, ppd.

Grand Island CC 39, Omaha Skutt 23

Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd.

Kimball vs. Bayard, ppd.

Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46

Platteview 54, Blair 43

Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52

Wood River vs. Gibbon, ppd.

