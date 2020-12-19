Boys basketball scores, 12/19

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Christian
Creighton Prep at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln High at Millard West
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Aquinas 46
Lincoln Pius X at Gretna
Lincoln Southeast at Omaha Westside
Millard North at Lincoln East
Omaha Bryan at Lincoln Northeast
Omaha South at Lincoln North Star
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice at Omaha Roncalli
Bennington at Crete
Centennial at Superior
Columbus at Kearney
Columbus Lakeview at David City
Conestoga at Falls City
Falls City SH 71, St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 51
Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia
Fremont at Papillion-La Vista
Grand Island at Bellevue West, ppd.
Heartland at McCool Junction
Mead 73, East Butler 52
Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Nebraska Christian at Sutton
Norfolk 73, North Platte 70
Raymond Central 59, Malcolm 57
Southern at HTRS, ppd.
Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43
York at Hastings
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53
DC West 64, Omaha Christian 27
Fort Calhoun vs. Plattsmouth, ppd.
Grand Island CC 39, Omaha Skutt 23
Hemingford vs. Leyton, ppd.
Kimball vs. Bayard, ppd.
Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46
Platteview 54, Blair 43
Sandhills/Thedford 61, Hi-Line 52
Wood River vs. Gibbon, ppd.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!