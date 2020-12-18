 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/18
Boys basketball scores, 12/18

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island CC 54, Lincoln Christian 35

Lincoln Northeast 97, Lincoln High 69

Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43

Lincoln Southwest 72, Lincoln Southeast 66

Lincoln Lutheran 48, Syracuse 35

AREA SCHOOLS

Adams Central 64, Fillmore Central 31

Archbishop Bergan 42, Lourdes CC 40

Auburn 59, Freeman 26

Aurora 44, York 33

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Crete 58, Fairbury 41

Cross County 49, BDS 32

DC West 80, Raymond Central 46

Deshler at Franklin

Diller-Odell 52, Lewiston 34

Exeter-Milligan 48, High Plains 21

Falls City SH at HTRS, ppd.

Friend 62, Lawrence-Nelson 53

Giltner 52, Meridian 34

Hampton at East Butler

Heartland 79, Thayer Central 75

Louisville 57, Johnson County Central 44

Malcolm 64, Weeping Water 25

McCool Junction 44, Shelby-Rising City 39

North Platte 60, Columbus 53

Norris 53, Seward 28

Omaha Burke 81, Fremont 72

Pawnee City at Sterling, ppd.

Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37

Southern Valley 45, Superior 36

Sutton 57, Hastings SC 49

Waverly 61, Elkhorn North 60, OT

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 25

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arapahoe 42, Southwest 26

Arthur County 52, Minatare 33

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 60, St. Edward 24

Central City 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

Central Valley 67, Spalding Academy 51

Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47

Dundy Co.-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46

Elm Creek 45, Bertrand 31

Gordon/Rushville 54, Bennett County, S.D. 47

Holdrege 54, Gothenburg 45

Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35

Laurel-C-C 69, Plainview 31

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Lutheran High Northeast 65, Homer 32

Millard North 82, Omaha South 64

Mullen 62, Cody-Kilgore 16

North Bend Central 55, Omaha Roncalli 51

Omaha Burke 81, Fremont 72

Omaha Concordia 61, Bennington 58

Omaha Central 70, Papillion-La Vista South 69

Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 57

Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Benson 47

Osceola 49, Palmer 29

Papillion-La Vista 78, Omaha Northwest 35

Pierce 49, Columbus Scotus 40

Pleasanton 69, Overton 43

Riverside 57, Boyd County 43

Shelton 32, Red Cloud 17

S-E-M 48, Hi-Line 35

South Loup 58, Medicine Valley 44

St. Paul 69, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Stuart 49, Elkhorn Valley 48

Tri County Northeast 48, Ponca 36

Wayne 64, Wisner-Pilger 37

Wood River 50, Blue Hill 49

Wynot 55, Wausa 46

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

