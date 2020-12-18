Boys basketball scores, 12/18

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island CC 54, Lincoln Christian 35
Lincoln Northeast 97, Lincoln High 69
Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43
Lincoln Southwest 72, Lincoln Southeast 66
Lincoln Lutheran 48, Syracuse 35
AREA SCHOOLS
Adams Central 64, Fillmore Central 31
Archbishop Bergan 42, Lourdes CC 40
Auburn 59, Freeman 26
Aurora 44, York 33
Centennial 51, Milford 44
Crete 58, Fairbury 41
Cross County 49, BDS 32
DC West 80, Raymond Central 46
Deshler at Franklin
Diller-Odell 52, Lewiston 34
Exeter-Milligan 48, High Plains 21
Falls City SH at HTRS, ppd.
Friend 62, Lawrence-Nelson 53
Giltner 52, Meridian 34
Hampton at East Butler
Heartland 79, Thayer Central 75
Louisville 57, Johnson County Central 44
Malcolm 64, Weeping Water 25
McCool Junction 44, Shelby-Rising City 39
North Platte 60, Columbus 53
Norris 53, Seward 28
Omaha Burke 81, Fremont 72
Pawnee City at Sterling, ppd.
Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37
Southern Valley 45, Superior 36
Sutton 57, Hastings SC 49
Waverly 61, Elkhorn North 60, OT
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 25
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arapahoe 42, Southwest 26
Arthur County 52, Minatare 33
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
Burwell 60, St. Edward 24
Central City 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 49
Central Valley 67, Spalding Academy 51
Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47
Dundy Co.-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46
Elm Creek 45, Bertrand 31
Gordon/Rushville 54, Bennett County, S.D. 47
Holdrege 54, Gothenburg 45
Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35
Laurel-C-C 69, Plainview 31
Loomis 41, Cambridge 34
Lutheran High Northeast 65, Homer 32
Millard North 82, Omaha South 64
Mullen 62, Cody-Kilgore 16
North Bend Central 55, Omaha Roncalli 51
Omaha Burke 81, Fremont 72
Omaha Concordia 61, Bennington 58
Omaha Central 70, Papillion-La Vista South 69
Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 57
Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Benson 47
Osceola 49, Palmer 29
Papillion-La Vista 78, Omaha Northwest 35
Pierce 49, Columbus Scotus 40
Pleasanton 69, Overton 43
Riverside 57, Boyd County 43
Shelton 32, Red Cloud 17
S-E-M 48, Hi-Line 35
South Loup 58, Medicine Valley 44
St. Paul 69, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Stuart 49, Elkhorn Valley 48
Tri County Northeast 48, Ponca 36
Wayne 64, Wisner-Pilger 37
Wood River 50, Blue Hill 49
Wynot 55, Wausa 46
