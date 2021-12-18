 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/18
agate

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 41, Archbishop Bergan 41

Lincoln Lutheran 58, Aquinas 47

Lincoln Northeast 65, Omaha Bryan 59

Lincoln North Star at Omaha South

Lincoln Pius X 53, Gretna 33

Lincoln Southwest at Creighton Prep

Millard North 73, Lincoln East 66

Millard West at Lincoln High

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Milford 39

Beatrice 51, Elkhorn North 41

Bennington 71, Crete 49

Centennial 49, Superior 18

David City at Columbus Lakeview

DC West 54, Auburn 52, OT

Elmwood-Murdock 42, Syracuse 34

Falls City SH 55, Loomis 47

Fillmore Central at Wilber-Clatonia

Heartland 42, McCool Junstion 32

HTRS at Southern

Malcolm 60, Raymond Central 50

Mead at East Butler

Norfolk Catholic 51, Bishop Neumann 42

Waverly 44, Adams Central 40

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 66, Cozad 56

Arlington 83, Tekamah-Herman 58

Battle Creek 54, West Holt 39

Burwell 69, Anselmo-Merna 37

Clarkson/Leigh 45, Howells-Dodge 42

Cornerstone Christian 72, Elba 28

Cooper Hills, Utah 55, Fremont 36

Dundy County Stratton 65, Perkins County 42

Elkhorn South 69, Bellevue East 42

Heartland Lutheran 24, Harvard 23

Hyannis 62, Twin Loup 34

Lutheran Northeast 61, Homer 25

Millard South 71, Sioux City North, Iowa 31

Norfolk 55, North Platte 47

Oakland-Craig 56, Madison 27

Ogallala 78, Hershey 30

Omaha Concordia 62, Ralston 56

Omaha Skutt 35, Kearney Catholic 31

Papillion-La Vista South 64, Omaha Northwest 23

Plattsmouth 50, Fort Calhoun 41

Pleasanton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 23

Potter-Dix 67, Caliche, CO. 51

Red Cloud 43, Alma 29

S-E-M 62, Sandhills/Thedford 49

Shelby-Rising City 34, Twin River 18

Shelton 59, Bertrand 49

St. Mary's 65, Blue Hill 45

Stanton 70, Pender 59

Sutton 39, Nebraska Christian 35

Vermillion, S.D. 52, Crofton 20

Wayne 47, O'Neill 35

Wood River 49, Gibbon 43

Wray, CO., Chase County 39

