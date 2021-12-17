Boys basketball scores, 12/17

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island CC 52, Lincoln Christian 43
Lincoln East 72, Grand Island 57
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Syracuse 35
Lincoln Northeast 67, Lincoln High 50
Lincoln Pius X 58, Lincoln North Star 43
Lincoln Southwest 57, Lincoln Southeast 45
AREA SCHOOLS
Adams Central 58, Fillmore Central 41
Auburn 42, Freeman 22
Aurora 54, York 34
Crete 64, Fairbury 43
Cross County 70, BDS 33
DC West 63, Raymond Central 22
Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 29
East Butler 58, Hampton 57
Elkhorn North 55, Waverly 49
Exeter-Milligan 34, High Plains 28
Franklin 42, Deshler 40
Guardian Angels CC 58, Aquinas 45
HTRS at Falls City SH
Heartland 59, Thayer Central 46
Johnson County Central 45, Louisville 42
Lawrence-Nelson at Friend
Lourdes CC 55, Archbishop Bergan 42
Meridian 51, Giltner 46
Milford 45, Centennial 44
Norris 53, Seward 39
Plattsmouth 60, Falls City 38
Sandy Creek 47, Wilber-Clatonia 38
Shelby-Rising City 38, McCool Junction 31
Sterling at Pawnee City
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 40
Alliance 61, Mitchell 47
Amherst 61, Axtell 45
Arapahoe 41, Southwest 38
Arthur County 76, Minatare 37
Burwell 62, St. Edward 23
Creighton 68, Winside 33
Doniphan-Trumbull 59, Central City 50
Elkhorn Valley 60, Stuart 31
Elm Creek 43, Bertrand 29
Hastings SC 44, Sutton 23
Hershey 72, Kimball 24
Holdrege 46, Gothenburg 41
Kearney 88, Norfolk 60
Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings 32
Laurel-C-C 86, Plainview 34
Loomis 56, Ansley/Litchfield 31
Mead 48, Brownell Talbot 41
Medicine Valley 64, South Loup 45
Millard North 68, Omaha South 53
Morrill 33, Edgemont, S.D. 21
Mountain Brook, Ala. 66, Fremont 32
Mullen 57, Cody-Kilgore 21
Neligh-Oakdale 47, Bloomfield 40
Niobrara County, Wyo. 45, Crawford 44
Norfolk Catholic 57, Boone Central 39
North Bend Central 75, Battle Creek 53
North Platte 68, Columbus 56
Northwest 54, Lexington 28
Omaha Gross 50, Blair 49
Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 36
Overton 58, Pleasanton 53
Papillion-La Vista 54, Omaha Northwest 33
Papillion-La Vista South 64, Omaha Central 62
Paxton 42, Maxwell 41, OT
Ponca 52, Tri County Northeast 40
Potter-Dix 63, Banner County 18
Riverside 73, Harvard 21
Shelton 49, Red Cloud 33
South Platte 43, Wauneta-Palisade 38
Spalding Academy 52, Central Valley 28
St. Mary's 67, North Central 50
Stanton 60, Wakefield 51
Superior 39, Southern Valley 31
Wayne 57, Wisner-Pilger 39
Wynot 66, Wausa 45
Yutan 56, Conestoga 43