Boys basketball scores, 12/17
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island CC 52, Lincoln Christian 43

Lincoln East 72, Grand Island 57

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Syracuse 35

Lincoln Northeast 67, Lincoln High 50

Lincoln Pius X 58, Lincoln North Star 43

Lincoln Southwest 57, Lincoln Southeast 45 

AREA SCHOOLS

Adams Central 58, Fillmore Central 41

Auburn 42, Freeman 22

Aurora 54, York 34

Crete 64, Fairbury 43

Cross County 70, BDS 33

DC West 63, Raymond Central 22

Diller-Odell 59, Lewiston 29

East Butler 58, Hampton 57

Elkhorn North 55, Waverly 49

Exeter-Milligan 34, High Plains 28

Franklin 42, Deshler 40

Guardian Angels CC 58, Aquinas 45

HTRS at Falls City SH

Heartland 59, Thayer Central 46

Johnson County Central 45, Louisville 42

Lawrence-Nelson at Friend

Lourdes CC 55, Archbishop Bergan 42

Meridian 51, Giltner 46

Milford 45, Centennial 44

Norris 53, Seward 39

Plattsmouth 60, Falls City 38

Sandy Creek 47, Wilber-Clatonia 38 

Shelby-Rising City 38, McCool Junction 31

Sterling at Pawnee City

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Ainsworth 51, Broken Bow 40

Alliance 61, Mitchell 47

Amherst 61, Axtell 45

Arapahoe 41, Southwest 38

Arthur County 76, Minatare 37

Burwell 62, St. Edward 23

Creighton 68, Winside 33

Doniphan-Trumbull 59, Central City 50

Elkhorn Valley 60, Stuart 31

Elm Creek 43, Bertrand 29

Hastings SC 44, Sutton 23

Hershey 72, Kimball 24

Holdrege 46, Gothenburg 41

Kearney 88, Norfolk 60

Kearney Catholic 53, Hastings 32

Laurel-C-C 86, Plainview 34

Loomis 56, Ansley/Litchfield 31

Mead 48, Brownell Talbot 41

Medicine Valley 64, South Loup 45

Millard North 68, Omaha South 53

Morrill 33, Edgemont, S.D. 21

Mountain Brook, Ala. 66, Fremont 32

Mullen 57, Cody-Kilgore 21

Neligh-Oakdale 47, Bloomfield 40

Niobrara County, Wyo. 45, Crawford 44

Norfolk Catholic 57, Boone Central 39

North Bend Central 75, Battle Creek 53

North Platte 68, Columbus 56

Northwest 54, Lexington 28

Omaha Gross 50, Blair 49

Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 36

Overton 58, Pleasanton 53

Papillion-La Vista 54, Omaha Northwest 33

Papillion-La Vista South 64, Omaha Central 62

Paxton 42, Maxwell 41, OT

Ponca 52, Tri County Northeast 40

Potter-Dix 63, Banner County 18

Riverside 73, Harvard 21

Shelton 49, Red Cloud 33

South Platte 43, Wauneta-Palisade 38

Spalding Academy 52, Central Valley 28

St. Mary's 67, North Central 50

Stanton 60, Wakefield 51

Superior 39, Southern Valley 31

Wayne 57, Wisner-Pilger 39

Wynot 66, Wausa 45

Yutan 56, Conestoga 43

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

