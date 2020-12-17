 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/17
Boys basketball scores, 12/17

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian at Heartland Christian, Iowa

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 56, Humphrey/LHF 42

Cross County 62, Hampton 26

Exeter-Milligan at Nebraska Lutheran

Kearney 87, Norfolk 70

Osceola 54, Dorchester 35

Palmyra at Weeping Water, ppd.

Syracuse 66, Elmwood-Murdock 51

Tri County at Johnson-Brock

Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41

Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43

Cozad 66, Cambridge 31

Humphrey SF 54, Summerland 22

Maywood/Hayes Center 52, Brady 41

Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38

Riverside 66, CWC 13

Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21

Yutan 73, Conestoga 39

