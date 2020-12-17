Boys basketball scores, 12/17

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian at Heartland Christian, Iowa
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 56, Humphrey/LHF 42
Cross County 62, Hampton 26
Exeter-Milligan at Nebraska Lutheran
Kearney 87, Norfolk 70
Osceola 54, Dorchester 35
Palmyra at Weeping Water, ppd.
Syracuse 66, Elmwood-Murdock 51
Tri County at Johnson-Brock
Wahoo 67, Nebraska City 32
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley-Litchfield 62, Axtell 41
Bertrand 64, Hi-Line 43
Cozad 66, Cambridge 31
Humphrey SF 54, Summerland 22
Maywood/Hayes Center 52, Brady 41
Oakland-Craig 58, Wisner-Pilger 38
Riverside 66, CWC 13
Tri County Northeast 59, Winside 21
Yutan 73, Conestoga 39
