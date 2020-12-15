 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores, 12/15
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/15

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Parkview Christian 75, Friend 44

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas 48, Bishop Neumann 37

Ashland-Greenwood 68, Conestoga 31

Centennial 52, Fairbury 38

Diller-Odell 54, Johnson-Brock 37

Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 35

Dorchester 42, Harvard 37

Elkhorn 43, York 42

Falls City SH 57, Lewiston 31

Freeman 58, HTRS 36

Johnson County Central at Palmyra

Lourdes CC 58, Pawnee City 32

Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20

McCool Junction at Heartland Lutheran

Nebraska City 62, Syracuse 44

Platteview 70, Beatrice 62

Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.

Sutton 44, BDS 37

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 46, St. Paul 33

Ainsworth 55, Valentine 43

Alma 39, Southwest 31

Amherst 63, Arcadia/Loup City 35

Arlington 52, Brownell Talbot 36

Bellevue West 61, Elkhorn South 39

Blair 44, Schuyler 32

Boone Central 62, Twin River 57

Bridgeport 59, Mullen 55, OT

Central City 69, Minden 55

Crawford 43, Minatare 21

Elkhorn Valley 59, Elgin/PJ 57, OT

Giltner 40, Nebraska Lutheran 37

Grand Island CC 69, Blue Hill 34

Hampton 46, Elba 35

Hartington CC 49, Crofton 26

Hastings SC 32, Ord 28

Howells-Dodge 44, West Point-Beemer 40

Kearney Catholic 64, Ravenna 28

Louisville 76, Weeping Water 43

Madison 64, Plainview 46

Norfolk Catholic 80, Lutheran High Northeast 60

North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40

Omaha Concordia 76, Columbus Scotus 52

Omaha Skutt 85, South Sioux City 36

Omaha South 88, Omaha Burke 48

Osmond 54, Creighton 46

Pierce 69, O'Neill 37

Ponca 63, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 49

Sandy Creek 76, Holdrege 70

Spalding Academy 50, Palmer 43, OT

St. Edward 43, Winside 18

St. Mary's 67, Neligh-Oakdale 33

Stuart 66, Summerland 45

Tekamah-Herman 71, Whiting, Iowa 9

Tri County Northeast 48, Hartington-Newcastle 45

Wakefield 78, Randolph 39

Wilcox-Hildreth 53, Red Cloud 35

Wynot 56, Homer 39

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News