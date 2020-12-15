Boys basketball scores, 12/15

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Parkview Christian 75, Friend 44
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas 48, Bishop Neumann 37
Ashland-Greenwood 68, Conestoga 31
Centennial 52, Fairbury 38
Diller-Odell 54, Johnson-Brock 37
Doniphan-Trumbull 51, Deshler 35
Dorchester 42, Harvard 37
Elkhorn 43, York 42
Falls City SH 57, Lewiston 31
Freeman 58, HTRS 36
Johnson County Central at Palmyra
Lourdes CC 58, Pawnee City 32
Malcolm 32, Elmwood-Murdock 20
McCool Junction at Heartland Lutheran
Nebraska City 62, Syracuse 44
Platteview 70, Beatrice 62
Sterling vs. Meridian, ppd.
Sutton 44, BDS 37
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 46, St. Paul 33
Ainsworth 55, Valentine 43
Alma 39, Southwest 31
Amherst 63, Arcadia/Loup City 35
Arlington 52, Brownell Talbot 36
Bellevue West 61, Elkhorn South 39
Blair 44, Schuyler 32
Boone Central 62, Twin River 57
Bridgeport 59, Mullen 55, OT
Central City 69, Minden 55
Crawford 43, Minatare 21
Elkhorn Valley 59, Elgin/PJ 57, OT
Giltner 40, Nebraska Lutheran 37
Grand Island CC 69, Blue Hill 34
Hampton 46, Elba 35
Hartington CC 49, Crofton 26
Hastings SC 32, Ord 28
Howells-Dodge 44, West Point-Beemer 40
Kearney Catholic 64, Ravenna 28
Louisville 76, Weeping Water 43
Madison 64, Plainview 46
Norfolk Catholic 80, Lutheran High Northeast 60
North Bend Central 80, Stanton 40
Omaha Concordia 76, Columbus Scotus 52
Omaha Skutt 85, South Sioux City 36
Omaha South 88, Omaha Burke 48
Osmond 54, Creighton 46
Pierce 69, O'Neill 37
Ponca 63, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 49
Sandy Creek 76, Holdrege 70
Spalding Academy 50, Palmer 43, OT
St. Edward 43, Winside 18
St. Mary's 67, Neligh-Oakdale 33
Stuart 66, Summerland 45
Tekamah-Herman 71, Whiting, Iowa 9
Tri County Northeast 48, Hartington-Newcastle 45
Wakefield 78, Randolph 39
Wilcox-Hildreth 53, Red Cloud 35
Wynot 56, Homer 39
