Boys basketball scores, 12/14

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Omaha Westside 75, Lincoln Southeast 59
Parkview Christian 57, Friend 52
Seward 66, Lincoln Lutheran 54
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 81, Conestoga 44
Auburn 53, Louisville 30
Beatrice 59, Platteview 44
Bishop Neumann 47, Aquinas 35
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Deshler 40
Dorchester 33, Harvard 32
Fairbury 38, Centennial 31
Falls City SH 68, Lewiston 7
Freeman 47, HTRS 32
Johnson-Brock 63, Diller-Odell 31
Johnson County Central 52, Palmyra 49
Lourdes CC at Pawnee City
Malcolm 56, Elmwood-Murdock 44
McCool Junction 56, Heartland Lutheran 24
Mount Michael 56, Norris 42
Nebraska City 42, Syracuse 19
Sterling 46, Meridian 40
Sutton 32, BDS 29, OT
York 35, Elkhorn 34
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 51, Arcadia-Loup City 28
Anselmo-Merna 47, Overton 39
Bellevue West 56, Elkhorn South 53
Bertrand 80, Hi Line 63
Blue Hill 80, Superior 48
Boys Town 75, DC West 49
Cambridge 66, Loomis 59
Hartington CC 66, Crofton 25
David City 43, Clarkson-Leigh 39
Fort Calhoun 48, Yutan 42
Hemingford 68, Hay Springs 45
Kearney Catholic 56, Ravenna 31
L-C-C 51, Ponca 44
Ogallala 66, North Platte SP 49
Omaha Concordia 52, Columbus Scotus 25
O'Neil 58, Pierce 53
Sandy Creek 55, Holdrege 47