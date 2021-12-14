 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores, 12/14
0 Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/14

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Omaha Westside 75, Lincoln Southeast 59 

Parkview Christian 57, Friend 52

Seward 66, Lincoln Lutheran 54

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 81, Conestoga 44

Auburn 53, Louisville 30

Beatrice 59, Platteview 44

Bishop Neumann 47, Aquinas 35

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Deshler 40

Dorchester 33, Harvard 32

Fairbury 38, Centennial 31

Falls City SH 68, Lewiston 7

Freeman 47, HTRS 32

Johnson-Brock 63, Diller-Odell 31

Johnson County Central 52, Palmyra 49

Lourdes CC at Pawnee City

Malcolm 56, Elmwood-Murdock 44

McCool Junction 56, Heartland Lutheran 24

Mount Michael 56, Norris 42

Nebraska City 42, Syracuse 19

Sterling 46, Meridian 40

Sutton 32, BDS 29, OT

York 35, Elkhorn 34

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Amherst 51, Arcadia-Loup City 28

Anselmo-Merna 47, Overton 39

Bellevue West 56, Elkhorn South 53

Bertrand 80, Hi Line 63

Blue Hill 80, Superior 48

Boys Town 75, DC West 49

Cambridge 66, Loomis 59

Hartington CC 66, Crofton 25

David City 43, Clarkson-Leigh 39

Fort Calhoun 48, Yutan 42

Hemingford 68, Hay Springs 45

Kearney Catholic 56, Ravenna 31

L-C-C 51, Ponca 44

Ogallala 66, North Platte SP 49

Omaha Concordia 52, Columbus Scotus 25

O'Neil 58, Pierce 53

Sandy Creek 55, Holdrege 47

Scottsbluff 57, Gering 46

Stuart 53, Summerland 36

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News