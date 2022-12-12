 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Liberty First Credit Union
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/12

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Cornerstone Christian at Iowa School for the Deaf

Gregory, S.D. at St. Mary's, ppd.

Ogallala 77, North Platte SP 37 

Osceola 67, East Butler 25 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi blind soccer team hopes to make it to international games

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News