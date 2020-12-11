 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/11
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 64, Lincoln Lutheran 47

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington 67, Nebraska City 49

BDS 38, Dorchester 13

Cross County 74, Meridian 21

Diller-Odell 61, Sterling 33

Falls City 51, Johnson-Brock 31

Falls City SH 63, Friend 41

Grand Island 60, Fremont 39

Heartland 106, Exeter-Milligan 67

High Plains at McCool Junction, ppd.

Lourdes CC 57, HTRS 48

Milford 52, Fairbury 27

Norfolk Catholic 73, Bishop Neumann 68

Northwest 61, Crete 56

Palmyra at Mead, ppd.

Sandy Creek at David City, ppd.

St. Paul at Fillmore Central, ppd.

Tri County 52, Southern 45

Wahoo 72, Wayne 43

Waverly 48, Blair 30

Weeping Water 44, Omaha Christian 41

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 73, Gering 44

Alliance 49, Hastings 47

Amherst 68, Loomis 65

Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52

Aurora 62, Columbus Lakeview 48

Axtell 67, Overton 41

Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24

Bennington 75, Elkhorn North 60

Bloomfield 50, Winside 30

Bridgeport 53, Hemingford 48

Cambridge 50, South Loup 39

Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 30

DC West 76, Fort Calhoun 62

Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Hastings SC 32

Elm Creek 64, S-E-M 43

Grand Island CC 61, Columbus Scotus 50

Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63

Hershey 43, Cozad 42, OT

Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17

Kenesaw 56, Shelton 45

Laurel-C-C 61, Tri County Northeast 32

Lawrence-Nelson 55, Franklin 30

Lexington 60, Holdrege 49

Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38

Millard North 107, Omaha Benson 57

Neligh-Oakdale 55, Creighton 47

Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29

Omaha Central 73, Elkhorn South 54

Omaha Westside 64, Omaha North 47

O'Neill 56, Hartington CC 47

Osceola 53, Hampton 31

Papillion-La Vista South 73, Millard South 46

Paxton 52, Brady 32

Silver Lake 73, Elba 24

St. Mary's 80, Spalding Academy 35

Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30

Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42

Wauneta-Palisade 54, Southwest 43

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Alma 28

