Boys basketball scores, 12/11

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 64, Lincoln Lutheran 47
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington 67, Nebraska City 49
BDS 38, Dorchester 13
Cross County 74, Meridian 21
Diller-Odell 61, Sterling 33
Falls City 51, Johnson-Brock 31
Falls City SH 63, Friend 41
Grand Island 60, Fremont 39
Heartland 106, Exeter-Milligan 67
High Plains at McCool Junction, ppd.
Lourdes CC 57, HTRS 48
Milford 52, Fairbury 27
Norfolk Catholic 73, Bishop Neumann 68
Northwest 61, Crete 56
Palmyra at Mead, ppd.
Sandy Creek at David City, ppd.
St. Paul at Fillmore Central, ppd.
Tri County 52, Southern 45
Wahoo 72, Wayne 43
Waverly 48, Blair 30
Weeping Water 44, Omaha Christian 41
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 73, Gering 44
Alliance 49, Hastings 47
Amherst 68, Loomis 65
Ansley-Litchfield 69, Fullerton 52
Aurora 62, Columbus Lakeview 48
Axtell 67, Overton 41
Battle Creek 36, Stanton 24
Bennington 75, Elkhorn North 60
Bloomfield 50, Winside 30
Bridgeport 53, Hemingford 48
Cambridge 50, South Loup 39
Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 30
DC West 76, Fort Calhoun 62
Doniphan-Trumbull 41, Hastings SC 32
Elm Creek 64, S-E-M 43
Grand Island 60, Fremont 39
Grand Island CC 61, Columbus Scotus 50
Gretna 68, Omaha Bryan 63
Hershey 43, Cozad 42, OT
Kearney Catholic 62, Ord 17
Kenesaw 56, Shelton 45
Laurel-C-C 61, Tri County Northeast 32
Lawrence-Nelson 55, Franklin 30
Lexington 60, Holdrege 49
Medicine Valley 50, Hitchcock County 38
Millard North 107, Omaha Benson 57
Neligh-Oakdale 55, Creighton 47
Norton, Kan. 57, McCook 29
Omaha Central 73, Elkhorn South 54
Omaha Westside 64, Omaha North 47
O'Neill 56, Hartington CC 47
Osceola 53, Hampton 31
Papillion-La Vista South 73, Millard South 46
Paxton 52, Brady 32
Silver Lake 73, Elba 24
St. Mary's 80, Spalding Academy 35
Stuart 52, Twin Loup 30
Wakefield 44, Omaha Nation 42
Wauneta-Palisade 54, Southwest 43
Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Alma 28
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!