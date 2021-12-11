 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/11
agate

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elba vs. College View

Lincoln East at Gretna

Lincoln High at Elkhorn South

Lincoln Lutheran at Milford

Lincoln Pius X at Bellevue West

Millard South at Lincoln Southeast

Omaha Burke at Lincoln North Star

Omaha Northwest at Lincoln Northeast

Lincoln Southwest 78, Omaha South 59

Sutton at Lincoln Christian

AREA SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 56, Aquinas 47

Ashland-Greenwood at Louisville

Auburn at Mead

Aurora at Beatrice

BDS at Lawrence-Nelson

David City at Fillmore Central

Fairbury at Thayer Central

Falls City at Freeman

Malcolm at Cross County

Pawnee City at Johnson County Central

Southern at Deshler

Tri County at Centennial

York at Lexington

Ralston at Norris

Seward at Northwest

Syracuse at Raymond Central

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Superior 33

OTHER SCHOOLS

Scottsbluff 77, Evanstown, Wyo. 41

