Boys basketball scores, 12/10

Boys basketball
AREA SCHOOLS
Beatrice 68, Crete 31
Centennial 50, Sandy Creek 19
Louisville 46, Nebraska City 45
Osceola 51, East Butler 25
Superior 54, Blue Hill 45
Syracuse at Johnson County Central, sspd.
Wahoo 66, Logan View-SS 58
Wilber-Clatonia 58, Raymond Central 36
York at Waverly, ppd.
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bayard 71, Creek Valley 34
Bellevue West 80, Papillion-La Vista 52
Crofton 49, Boyd County 40
Franklin 38, Harvard 36
Humphrey/LHF 46, Howells-Dodge 32
Humphrey SF 77, Riverside 54
Lutheran Northeast 57, Pender 35
Mullen 43, Hyannis 16
North Bend Central 63, West Point-Beemer 31
North Platte SP 55, Maxwell 29
Omaha North 65, Columbus 38
Omaha Roncalli 80, Boys Town 37
Ponca 66, Randolph 44
Shelton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 27
Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 28
St. Paul 61, Wood River 29
Twin River 50, Battle Creek 40
Wallace 47, Sandhills/Thedford 39
