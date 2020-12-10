 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/10
Boys basketball scores, 12/10

Boys basketball

AREA SCHOOLS

Beatrice 68, Crete 31  

Centennial 50, Sandy Creek 19

Louisville 46, Nebraska City 45

Osceola 51, East Butler 25 

Superior 54, Blue Hill 45

Syracuse at Johnson County Central, sspd.

Wahoo 66, Logan View-SS 58 

Wilber-Clatonia 58, Raymond Central 36  

York at Waverly, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bayard 71, Creek Valley 34

Bellevue West 80, Papillion-La Vista 52

Crofton 49, Boyd County 40

Franklin 38, Harvard 36

Humphrey/LHF 46, Howells-Dodge 32

Humphrey SF 77, Riverside 54

Lutheran Northeast 57, Pender 35

Mullen 43, Hyannis 16

North Bend Central 63, West Point-Beemer 31

North Platte SP 55, Maxwell 29

Omaha North 65, Columbus 38

Omaha Roncalli 80, Boys Town 37

Ponca 66, Randolph 44

Shelton 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 27

Southern Valley 41, Gothenburg 28

St. Paul 61, Wood River 29

Twin River 50, Battle Creek 40

Wallace 47, Sandhills/Thedford 39

High school boys basketball logo 2014

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Husker News