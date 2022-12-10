 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/10

  Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball 

CITY SCHOOLS

Bellevue West 75, Lincoln North Star 47

Lincoln Christian 45, Sutton 38

Lincoln East 71, Omaha Central 54

Lincoln High 63, Omaha Benson 40

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 29

Lincoln Northeast 67, Omaha Westview 39

Lincoln Southeast 75, Omaha Burke 42

Lincoln Southwest 63, Omaha North 60

OTHER SCHOOLS

Aquinas Catholic at Archbishop Bergan

Arcadia/Loup City 53, Central Valley 40

Arlington 54, Brownell Talbot 11

Ashland-Greenwood 70, Louisville 42

Axtell 85, Harvard 33

BDS at Lawrence-Nelson

Beatrice at Aurora

Bloomfield 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 17

Brady 48, Twin Loup 36

Bridgeport 72, Sutherland 29

CWC at Elkhorn Valley

Centennial at Tri County

Conestoga 53, Logan View/SS 33

Crawford at Garden County

Deshler at Southern

Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Kenesaw 26

Elkhorn South at Grand Island

Elm Creek 40, Ansley-Litchfield 37

Elmwood-Murdock 53, David City 44

Fillmore Central 65, Centura 50

Freeman 70, Falls City 24

Fremont 72, Bellevue East 69

Gering at Chadron

Grand Island CC at Mount Michael

Gretna 51, Creighton Prep 48

Guardian Angels CC 64, Crofton 40

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. at Minatare

Harlan, Iowa 52, Blair 43

Hartington-Newcastle at Pierce

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Blue Hill 36

Heartland Lutheran at Nebraska Christian

Hemingford at Mitchell

Homer 52, River Valley, Iowa 42

Howells-Dodge 49, Oakland-Craig 41

Hyannis 51, Wallace 40

Johnson Co. Central 55, Pawnee City 43

Kearney 68, Omaha Northwest 47

Kimball at Morrill

Lewiston at College View

Loomis at Bertrand

Lutheran Northeast 67, Plainview 45

Madison 61, St. Edward 30

Mead 68, Bancroft-Rosalie 64

Millard North 55, Omaha Bryan 51

Norfolk at Omaha Westside 73, Norfolk 56

North Central at Sandhills/Thedford

North Platte 55, Elkhorn North 51

North Platte SP at Hershey

Ogallala 92, Chase County 32

Omaha Buena Vista at Columbus

Omaha Gross at Bennington

Omaha Roncalli 58, Omaha Concordia 47

Omaha Skutt at Hastings

Papillion-La Vista South 50, Millard South 48

Paxton 53, Potter-Dix 36

Peetz, Colo. 60, Banner County 21

Platteview 66, Malcolm 45

Plattsmouth 66, Schuyler 28

Ponca 52, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 37

Red Cloud 56, S-E-M 46

Sandy Creek at Shelby-Rising City

Scottsbluff 59, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46

Seward 37, Northwest 33

Sidney 70, Bayard 23

South Loup at Pleasanton

South Sioux City at Sioux City East, Iowa

Southern Valley at Overton

Southwest 58, Wauneta-Palisade 33

Stuart 62, Cody-Kilgore 26

Syracuse 61, Raymond Central 33

Tekamah-Herman at Twin River

Thayer Central at Fairbury

Valentine at Cozad

Wausa 66, Elgin/Pope John 56

Wayne 43, Columbus Lakeview 20

West Holt at Burwell

Whiting, Iowa at Cornerstone Christian

Wilber-Clatonia 47, Superior 30

York 84, Lexington 41

BELLEVUE WEST 75, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 47

Bellevue West 12 16 30 17 --75 
Lincoln North Star 10 17 14 --47 

Bellevue West--Dotzler 16, Jackson 13, Poulicek 12, Garcia 9, Stueve 9, Bullion 8, Turner 4, Arop 2, Fern 2.

Lincoln North Star--stats not provided.

LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45, SUTTON 38

Lincoln Christian145206--45
Sutton791210--38

Lincoln Christian--Hohlen 1, Cuciti 6, Hovendick 13, Penrod 3, Hansen 6, Feauto 13, Bash 2, Witt 1.

Sutton--Perrian 12, Jones 14, Huxoll 4, Herndon 4, Bergen 2, Ohrt 2.

LINCOLN EAST 71, OMAHA CENTRAL 54

Omaha Central9141417--54
Lincoln East24101819--71

Omaha Central--Wiley 5, Wayne 6, Mamer 12, Both 18, McGee 2, Holman 9, Pyfrom 2.

Lincoln East--Melessa 4, Hamilton 15, Townsley 9, Lindquist 2, Johnson 6, Tempelmeyer 19, Mick 16.

LINCOLN HIGH 63, OMAHA BENSON 40

Omaha Benson 11 10 12 --40 
Lincoln High 11 15 21 16 --63 

Omaha Benson--Jarmin 4, Stafford 2, Harlan 3, John 14, Lino 4, Faya 2, Newsome 7.

Lincoln High--Nguyen 3, Gaines 3, McCulley 8, Ruba 4, Garrett 20, Nick 2, Diu 2, Hicks 4, Bolis 8, Faines 9.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 44, MILFORD 29

Milford661116--29
Lincoln Lutheran8141210--44

Milford--Brom 2, Nitzsche 16, Baker 8, Girmus 2, Shook 1.

Lincoln Lutheran--Lebo 3, Duitsman 8, Hager 6, Schmidt 7, Ringler 7, Puelz 11, May 2.

LINCOLN NORTHEAST 67, OMAHA WESTVIEW 39

Lincoln Northeast17102410--67
Omaha Westview116814--39

Lincoln Northeast--Weatherholt 9, Venegas 2, Lang 16, Thach 3, Winn 22, Bazil 6, Rathje 9.

Omaha Westview--Mapp 6, Wilborn 2, Griggs 2, Patterson 2, Breci 3, Flakes 2, Healy 15, Murphy 7.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 63, OMAHA NORTH 60

Omaha North11111721--60
Lincoln Southwest17131419--63

Omaha North--Strong 14, Lew 15, Thomas 9, Potts 2, Perkins 20.

Lincoln Southwest--Helms 6, Love 19, Buom 18, Chamberlin 3, Smith 12, Fraeger 5.

