Boys basketball scores, 12/10

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 75, Lincoln North Star 47
Lincoln Christian 45, Sutton 38
Lincoln East 71, Omaha Central 54
Lincoln High 63, Omaha Benson 40
Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 29
Lincoln Northeast 67, Omaha Westview 39
Lincoln Southeast 75, Omaha Burke 42
Lincoln Southwest 63, Omaha North 60
OTHER SCHOOLS
Aquinas Catholic at Archbishop Bergan
Arcadia/Loup City 53, Central Valley 40
Arlington 54, Brownell Talbot 11
Ashland-Greenwood 70, Louisville 42
Axtell 85, Harvard 33
BDS at Lawrence-Nelson
Beatrice at Aurora
Bloomfield 51, Niobrara/Verdigre 17
Brady 48, Twin Loup 36
Bridgeport 72, Sutherland 29
CWC at Elkhorn Valley
Centennial at Tri County
Conestoga 53, Logan View/SS 33
Crawford at Garden County
Deshler at Southern
Doniphan-Trumbull 69, Kenesaw 26
Elkhorn South at Grand Island
Elm Creek 40, Ansley-Litchfield 37
Elmwood-Murdock 53, David City 44
Fillmore Central 65, Centura 50
Freeman 70, Falls City 24
Fremont 72, Bellevue East 69
Gering at Chadron
Grand Island CC at Mount Michael
Gretna 51, Creighton Prep 48
Guardian Angels CC 64, Crofton 40
Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. at Minatare
Harlan, Iowa 52, Blair 43
Hartington-Newcastle at Pierce
Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Blue Hill 36
Heartland Lutheran at Nebraska Christian
Hemingford at Mitchell
Homer 52, River Valley, Iowa 42
Howells-Dodge 49, Oakland-Craig 41
Hyannis 51, Wallace 40
Johnson Co. Central 55, Pawnee City 43
Kearney 68, Omaha Northwest 47
Kimball at Morrill
Lewiston at College View
Loomis at Bertrand
Lutheran Northeast 67, Plainview 45
Madison 61, St. Edward 30
Mead 68, Bancroft-Rosalie 64
Millard North 55, Omaha Bryan 51
Norfolk at Omaha Westside 73, Norfolk 56
North Central at Sandhills/Thedford
North Platte 55, Elkhorn North 51
North Platte SP at Hershey
Ogallala 92, Chase County 32
Omaha Buena Vista at Columbus
Omaha Gross at Bennington
Omaha Roncalli 58, Omaha Concordia 47
Omaha Skutt at Hastings
Papillion-La Vista South 50, Millard South 48
Paxton 53, Potter-Dix 36
Peetz, Colo. 60, Banner County 21
Platteview 66, Malcolm 45
Plattsmouth 66, Schuyler 28
Ponca 52, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 37
Red Cloud 56, S-E-M 46
Sandy Creek at Shelby-Rising City
Scottsbluff 59, Thunder Basin, Wyo. 46
Seward 37, Northwest 33
Sidney 70, Bayard 23
South Loup at Pleasanton
South Sioux City at Sioux City East, Iowa
Southern Valley at Overton
Southwest 58, Wauneta-Palisade 33
Stuart 62, Cody-Kilgore 26
Syracuse 61, Raymond Central 33
Tekamah-Herman at Twin River
Thayer Central at Fairbury
Valentine at Cozad
Wausa 66, Elgin/Pope John 56
Wayne 43, Columbus Lakeview 20
West Holt at Burwell
Whiting, Iowa at Cornerstone Christian
Wilber-Clatonia 47, Superior 30
York 84, Lexington 41
BELLEVUE WEST 75, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 47
|Bellevue West
|12
|16
|30
|17
|--
|75
|Lincoln North Star
|6
|10
|17
|14
|--
|47
Bellevue West--Dotzler 16, Jackson 13, Poulicek 12, Garcia 9, Stueve 9, Bullion 8, Turner 4, Arop 2, Fern 2.
Lincoln North Star--stats not provided.
LINCOLN CHRISTIAN 45, SUTTON 38
|Lincoln Christian
|14
|5
|20
|6
|--
|45
|Sutton
|7
|9
|12
|10
|--
|38
Lincoln Christian--Hohlen 1, Cuciti 6, Hovendick 13, Penrod 3, Hansen 6, Feauto 13, Bash 2, Witt 1.
Sutton--Perrian 12, Jones 14, Huxoll 4, Herndon 4, Bergen 2, Ohrt 2.
LINCOLN EAST 71, OMAHA CENTRAL 54
|Omaha Central
|9
|14
|14
|17
|--
|54
|Lincoln East
|24
|10
|18
|19
|--
|71
Omaha Central--Wiley 5, Wayne 6, Mamer 12, Both 18, McGee 2, Holman 9, Pyfrom 2.
Lincoln East--Melessa 4, Hamilton 15, Townsley 9, Lindquist 2, Johnson 6, Tempelmeyer 19, Mick 16.
LINCOLN HIGH 63, OMAHA BENSON 40
|Omaha Benson
|7
|11
|10
|12
|--
|40
|Lincoln High
|11
|15
|21
|16
|--
|63
Omaha Benson--Jarmin 4, Stafford 2, Harlan 3, John 14, Lino 4, Faya 2, Newsome 7.
Lincoln High--Nguyen 3, Gaines 3, McCulley 8, Ruba 4, Garrett 20, Nick 2, Diu 2, Hicks 4, Bolis 8, Faines 9.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 44, MILFORD 29
|Milford
|6
|6
|11
|16
|--
|29
|Lincoln Lutheran
|8
|14
|12
|10
|--
|44
Milford--Brom 2, Nitzsche 16, Baker 8, Girmus 2, Shook 1.
Lincoln Lutheran--Lebo 3, Duitsman 8, Hager 6, Schmidt 7, Ringler 7, Puelz 11, May 2.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 67, OMAHA WESTVIEW 39
|Lincoln Northeast
|17
|10
|24
|10
|--
|67
|Omaha Westview
|11
|6
|8
|14
|--
|39
Lincoln Northeast--Weatherholt 9, Venegas 2, Lang 16, Thach 3, Winn 22, Bazil 6, Rathje 9.
Omaha Westview--Mapp 6, Wilborn 2, Griggs 2, Patterson 2, Breci 3, Flakes 2, Healy 15, Murphy 7.
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 63, OMAHA NORTH 60
|Omaha North
|11
|11
|17
|21
|--
|60
|Lincoln Southwest
|17
|13
|14
|19
|--
|63
Omaha North--Strong 14, Lew 15, Thomas 9, Potts 2, Perkins 20.
Lincoln Southwest--Helms 6, Love 19, Buom 18, Chamberlin 3, Smith 12, Fraeger 5.