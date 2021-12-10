 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 12/10
agate

Boys basketball scores, 12/10

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 56, Lincoln Lutheran 42

Lincoln East 59, Kearney 48

Lincoln Northeast 63, Columbus 46

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 44, Elmwood-Murdock 23

BDS 45, Dorchester 14

Crete 55, Northwest 53

Cross County 68, Meridian 28

Diller-Odell 49, Sterling 29

Elkhorn 36, Norris 33

Falls City at Johnson-Brock

Falls City SH 55, Friend 29

Freeman 46, Fillmore Central 32

Heartland 66, Exeter-Milligan 22

Lourdes CC 47, HTRS 33

McCool Junction 57, High Plains 46

Milford 40, Fairbury 35

Nebraska City 36, Arlington 32

Norfolk Catholic at Bishop Neumann, ppd.

Palmyra 63, Mead 60, OT

Tri County 44, Southern 35

Wayne at Wahoo, ppd.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 52, Gothenburg 43

Amherst 65, Loomis 40

Ansley/Litchfield 62, Fullerton 24

Axtell 60, Overton 47

Bayard 74, Banner County 21

Bellevue West 60, Papillion-La Vista 45

Blair 65, Plattsmouth 37

Burwell 67, Ravenna 39

Cambridge 61, South Loup 47

Central City 57, Centura 38

Cozad 52, Hershey 47

Creighton Prep 73, Omaha Northwest 40

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Hastings SC 39

Dundy County-Stratton 47, Maywood-Hayes Center 36

Gibbon 60, Arcadia-Loup City 52

Grand Island CC 49, Columbus Scotus 40

Hitchcock County 30, Medicine Valley 28

Kearney Catholic 54, Ord 31

Kenesaw 61, Shelton 56

Lawrence-Nelson 54, Franklin 30

Lexington 60, Holdrege 40

Leyton 71, South Platte 25

McCook 54, Colby, Kan. 32

Millard North 67, Omaha Benson 51

Millard South 41, Papillion-La Vista South 35

Omaha Central 50, Elkhorn South 48

Omaha Skutt 61, North Platte 39

Osceola 51, Hampton 31

Paxton 46, Brady 37

Perkins County 80, Kimball 36

Pleasanton 75, Hi-Line 70

Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 23

S-E-M 45, Elm Creek 37

Sandhills Valley 63, Sutherland 40

Shelby-Rising City 45, Giltner 26

Sidney 63, Chase County 47

Silver Lake 72, Elba 19

Southwest 42, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 41

St. Edward 53, Palmer 9

Sterling, Colo. 57, Ogallala 48

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 67, Scottsbluff 39

Vashon, Mo. 53, Grand Island 41

High school boys basketball logo 2

 

Husker News