Boys basketball scores, 12/1

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Gretna 64, Lincoln Pius X 34
Lincoln Christian 66, Lourdes CC 31
Lincoln East 55, Millard West 53
Lincoln High 47, Papillion-La Vista 36
Lincoln Northeast 68, North Platte 47
Lincoln North Star 50, Millard South 49
Lincoln Southeast 67, Omaha Westside 59
Lincoln Southwest 79, Elkhorn South 58
Omaha Christian vs. College View
Omaha Gross 67, Lincoln Lutheran 63
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 43, Aurora 32
Alma 48, Bertrand 45
Arcadia/Loup City vs. Broken Bow
Axtell 65, Pleasanton 59
Bayard vs. Kimball
Belleville-Republic County (Kan.) vs. Thayer Central
Bishop Neumann 60, North Bend Central 41
Bloomfield vs. Wynot
Boyd County vs. North Central
Cambridge 43, Hitchcock County 36
Centennial 48, David City 30
Central Valley 57, Palmer 31
Centura vs. Holdrege
Cody-Kilgore 60, Sioux County 15
Conestoga vs. Louisville
Cornerstone Christian vs. Omaha Brownell Talbot
Cozad vs. Chase County
Creek Valley vs. Hyannis
Creighton Prep 53, Kearney 47
Crete vs. Columbus Lakeview
Crofton 40, Tri County Northeast 36
Cross County vs. McCool Junction
Deshler 42, Exeter-Milligan 32
Diller-Odell vs. Pawnee City
East Butler 51, Cedar Bluffs 29
Elgin Public/PJ 50, Riverside 46
Elm Creek 65, Shelton 57
Elmwood-Murdock 43, Yutan 38
Freeman 69, Palmyra 40
Friend 84, Lewiston 47
Fullerton 40, Burwell 33
Gibbon vs. St. Paul
Giltner vs. Harvard
Gothenburg vs. Lexington
Hartington-Newcastle vs. Ponca
Hastings St. Cecilia vs. Omaha Scotus
Hi-Line vs. Wilcox-Hildreth
Johnson-Brock 61, Sidney (Iowa) 28
Kenesaw 63, Blue Hill 47
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs. Creighton
Lyons-Decatur Northeast vs. Omaha Nation
Madison vs. Schuyler
Malcolm 67, Plattsmouth 54
Millard North 72, Fremont 50
Minden vs. Southern Valley
Mullen 50, Sutherland 7
Norfolk Catholic 38, GICC 30
O'Neill 75, Valentine 33
Oakland-Craig vs. Logan View-SS
Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Benson 35
Omaha Burke 53, Omaha South 47
Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 59
Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 32
Omaha Westview 72, Omaha Buena Vista 15
Osceola 70, St. Edward 41
Overton 59, Arapahoe 23
Papillion-La Vista South 67, Grand Island 39
Paxton 61, Anselmo-Merna 29
Perkins County vs. Hershey
Pierce 37, Howells-Dodge 32
Plainview vs. Winside
Platteview 73, Elkhorn North 62
Ravenna vs. Amherst
Santee vs. Walthill
Scottsbluff 81, Arvada 27
Seward vs. Hastings
Sidney 72, Mitchell 40
Silver Lake vs. Red Cloud
South Platte 46, Arthur County 43
Southwest vs. Medicine Valley
St. Mary's 60, Osmond-Randolph 37
Sterling 47, Chadron 43
Stuart 71, Niobrara/Verdigre 28
Summerland 49, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Twin River 55, Nebraska Christian 48
Wahoo 60, Bennington 43
Wakefield vs. Pender
Wauneta-Palisade vs. Wallace
Waverly vs. Norris
West Point-Beemer vs. Arlington
Wilber-Clatonia vs. Tri County
Winnebago 64, Homer 34
Wisner-Pilger 46, Lutheran Northeast 29
Wood River 49, Sandy Creek 41
York 76, Ralston 44
LINCOLN HIGH 47, PAPILLION-LA VISTA 36
|Lincoln High
|8
|11
|13
|15
|--
|47
|Papillion-La Vista
|7
|12
|14
|3
|--
|36
Papillion-La Vista--Williams 7, Richardson 4, McDade 3, Rahl 4, Johnson 2, Ingwerson 7, Sherman 2, Maley 7
Lincoln High--Nguyen 3, Gaines 4, McCulley 2, Garrett 10, Nick 6, Diu 2, Hicks 2, Bolis 8, Faines 10.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 50, MILLARD SOUTH 49
|Lincoln North Star
|9
|13
|10
|9
|9
|--
|50
|Millard South
|14
|8
|11
|8
|8
|--
|49
Lincoln North Star--Houston 5, Anderson 2, Mitchell 3, Welch 2, Gatwech 9, Schafer 2, Sandlin’el 27.
Millard South--Anderson 3, Nordstrom 4, Rucker 12, Boudreau 5, Jensen 1, Cooper 24.
LINCOLN NORTHEAST 68, NORTH PLATTE 47
|Lincoln Northeast
|18
|15
|15
|20
|--
|68
|North Platte
|10
|9
|11
|17
|--
|47
LINCOLN SOUTHWEST 79, ELKHORN SOUTH 58
|Elkhorn South
|11
|18
|11
|18
|--
|58
|Lincoln Southwest
|18
|18
|21
|22
|--
|79
Elkhorn South--Stone 16, Noonan 14, Musil 8, Werner 6, Moeller-Swan 6, Schwarz 4, Estill 2, Hornbacher 1, Skradis 1.
Lincoln Southwest--Buom 18, Smith 12, Frager 11, Love 11, Helms 10, Reynolds 9, Chamberlain 5, Carpenter 2, Rahe 1.