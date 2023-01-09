Boys basketball scores, 1/9

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Whiting, Iowa
OTHER SCHOOLS
GI Northwest 55, Broken Bow 31
Hartington-Newcastle 42, Walthill 35
Pleasanton 51, Silver Lake 43
Sioux County at Arthur County
Summerland 53, Stuart 44
Wynot at Wausa
