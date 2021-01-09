 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/9
Boys basketball scores, 1/9

Boys basketball

SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES

Auburn at Savannah, Mo.

Centennial at Raymond Central

Conestoga at HTRS

Cornerstone Christian at Parkview Christian

Crete at Wahoo

Cross County at Heartland

DC West at Lincoln Lutheran

David City at Milford

Falls City at Bishop LeBlond, Mo.

Falls City SH vs. Mound City, Mo.

Fremont at Lincoln East

Friend at McCool Junction

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Garden City, Kan. at Kearney

Hastings SC at Lincoln Christian

Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water

Lincoln North Star at Gretna

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Pius X

Lincoln Southwest at Grand Island

Omaha Christian at Lewiston

Shelby-Rising City at Meridian

Southern at Wilber-Clatonia

Superior at Fillmore Central

Thayer Central at Deshler

Tri County at Freeman

York at Northwest

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

