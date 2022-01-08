Boys basketball scores, 1/8

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Columbus 54, Lincoln High 48
DC West 47, Lincoln Lutheran 42
Gretna 57, Lincoln North Star 53
Hastings SC 56, Lincoln Christian 49
Lincoln East 62, Fremont 47
Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 57
Lincoln Southwest 59, Grand Island 53
Parkview Christian 85, Cornerstone Christian 53
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 59, Fort Calhoun 43
Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 53, Falls City SH 44
Centennial 47, Raymond Central 37
Conestoga 58, HTRS 41
Cross County 53, Heartland 51, OT
Fillmore Central 66, Superior 45
Freeman 55, Tri County 33
Friend 59, McCool Junction 46
Johnson-Brock 39, Weeping Water 22
Milford 64, David City 22
Mound City, Mo. 78, Nebraska City 65
Omaha Christian 69, Lewiston 30
Shelby-Rising City 43, Meridian 33
Thayer Central 53, Deshler 24
Wahoo 63, Crete 52
Wilber-Clatonia at Southern
York 49, Northwest 47
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arthur County 72, Brady 50
Aurora 44, St. Paul 42
Axtell 55, Alma 20
Bellevue West 94, Papillion-La Vista South 64
Bennington 67, Blair 45
Burwell 67, Humphrey SF 49
Chase County 75, Kimball 25
Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39
Dundy Co.-Stratton 66, Wray 52
Edgemont, S.D. 34, Sioux County 18
Elgin/PJ 57, Bloomfield 46
Elkhorn 58, Boys Town 55
Elkhorn Valley 39, West Holt 34
Elm Creek 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 23
Gordon-Rushville 42, Bayard 33
Grand Island CC 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 39
Howells-Dodge 68, Guardian Angels CC 49
Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 33
Kenesaw 63, Harvard 31
Leyton 58, Hay Springs 32
Lutheran High Northeast 74, Niobara/Verdigre 32
Madison 49, Twin River 33
Maxwell 51, Overton 46
Millard West 42, Omaha North 38
Mount Michael 72, Savannah, Mo. 41
Mullen 46, Wallace 28
Norfolk 58, South Sioux City 38
Omaha Roncalli 68, Lafeyette 51
Omaha Skutt 70, Bellevue East 42
Omaha Westside 82, Omaha Burke 50
Osmond 55, Wausa 44
Papillion-La Vista 53, Omaha Benson 45
Pleasanton 60, Twin Loup 21
Potter-Dix 60, South Platte 45
Red Cloud 51, Elba 10
Sandhills Valley 56, Cody-Kilgore 16
Santee 79, Spalding Academy 68
Silver Lake 56, Heartland Lutheran 19
Stanton 56, Logan View/SS 53
Stuart 46, Neligh-Oakdale 39
St. Mary's 46, Anselmo-Merna 38
Wayne 58, Boone Central 43
West Point-Beemer 58, BRLD 36