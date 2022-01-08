 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/8
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/8

  • Updated
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Columbus 54, Lincoln High 48

DC West 47, Lincoln Lutheran 42

Gretna 57, Lincoln North Star 53

Hastings SC 56, Lincoln Christian 49

Lincoln East 62, Fremont 47

Lincoln Pius X 67, Lincoln Northeast 57

Lincoln Southwest 59, Grand Island 53

Parkview Christian 85, Cornerstone Christian 53

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 59, Fort Calhoun 43

Bishop LeBlond, Mo. 53, Falls City SH 44

Centennial 47, Raymond Central 37

Conestoga 58, HTRS 41

Cross County 53, Heartland 51, OT

Fillmore Central 66, Superior 45

Freeman 55, Tri County 33

Friend 59, McCool Junction 46

Johnson-Brock 39, Weeping Water 22

Milford 64, David City 22

Mound City, Mo. 78, Nebraska City 65

Omaha Christian 69, Lewiston 30

Shelby-Rising City 43, Meridian 33

Thayer Central 53, Deshler 24

Wahoo 63, Crete 52

Wilber-Clatonia at Southern

York 49, Northwest 47

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arthur County 72, Brady 50

Aurora 44, St. Paul 42

Axtell 55, Alma 20

Bellevue West 94, Papillion-La Vista South 64

Bennington 67, Blair 45

Burwell 67, Humphrey SF 49

Chase County 75, Kimball 25

Clarkson/Leigh 66, Tekamah-Herman 39

Dundy Co.-Stratton 66, Wray 52

Edgemont, S.D. 34, Sioux County 18

Elgin/PJ 57, Bloomfield 46

Elkhorn 58, Boys Town 55

Elkhorn Valley 39, West Holt 34

Elm Creek 50, Wilcox-Hildreth 23

Gordon-Rushville 42, Bayard 33

Grand Island CC 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 39

Howells-Dodge 68, Guardian Angels CC 49

Kearney Catholic 49, North Platte 33

Kenesaw 63, Harvard 31

Leyton 58, Hay Springs 32

Lutheran High Northeast 74, Niobara/Verdigre 32

Madison 49, Twin River 33

Maxwell 51, Overton 46

Millard West 42, Omaha North 38

Mount Michael 72, Savannah, Mo. 41

Mullen 46, Wallace 28

Norfolk 58, South Sioux City 38

Omaha Roncalli 68, Lafeyette 51

Omaha Skutt 70, Bellevue East 42

Omaha Westside 82, Omaha Burke 50

Osmond 55, Wausa 44

Papillion-La Vista 53, Omaha Benson 45

Pleasanton 60, Twin Loup 21

Potter-Dix 60, South Platte 45

Red Cloud 51, Elba 10

Sandhills Valley 56, Cody-Kilgore 16

Santee 79, Spalding Academy 68

Silver Lake 56, Heartland Lutheran 19

Stanton 56, Logan View/SS 53

Stuart 46, Neligh-Oakdale 39

St. Mary's 46, Anselmo-Merna 38

Wayne 58, Boone Central 43

West Point-Beemer 58, BRLD 36

