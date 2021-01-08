 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/8
Boys basketball scores, 1/8

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Grand Island 59, Lincoln High 51 

Lincoln Pius X 77, Lincoln Southwest 36

Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57  

Parkview Christian 45, Lincoln Lutheran 35 

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 42, Giltner 18

Beatrice 49, Seward 41

Deshler 50, Shelton 47

Falls City SH 47, Diller-Odell 39

Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23

HTRS 49, Sterling 38

Lewiston 46, Cedar Bluffs 31

Milford 55, Malcolm 54

McCool Junction 63, Meridian 38

Nebraska City vs. Council Bluffs TJ, Iowa

Raymond Central at Arlington

Shelby-Rising City 46, Exeter-Milligan 32

Superior 53, Thayer Central 36

Sutton 52, Centennial 50, 3OT

Twin River 60, David City 42

Waverly 50, Norris 41 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 59, Overton 35

Ansley-Litchfield 57, Twin Loup 34

Aurora 51, Schuyler 37

Axtell 48, S-E-M 44

Bayard 54, Potter-Dix 46

Bellevue West 74, Council Bluffs AB, Iowa 72

Bennington 71, Platteview 27

Bloomfield 41, Winside 18

Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49

Cambridge 52, Southwest 29

Central Valley 55, Nebraska Christian 40

Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30

Gibbon 47, Ord 30

Hemingford 61, Minatare 33

Hershey 71, Maxwell 42

Hyannis 69, South Platte 44

Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island CC 35

Kenesaw 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 48

Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16

Loomis 63, Elm Creek 58

Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37

Medicine Valley 45, Arapahoe 32

Mount Michael 67, Hastings 36

Mullen 67, Brady 28

Neligh-Oakdale 49, Plainview 25

Northwest 63, Columbus Lakeview 22

Oakland-Craig 60, Stanton 33

Omaha Central, 76, Omaha Burke 39

Omaha Christian 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 38

Omaha Skutt 81, Omaha Roncalli 48

Omaha Westside 65, Omaha Bryan 51

Papillion-La Vista 51, Bellevue East 45

Platteview 62, Bennington 57

Ralston 52, Omaha Gross 45

Santee 74, St. Edward 29

Southern Valley 68, Bertrand 40

Southwest 77, Cambridge 36

Spalding Academy 51, CWC 23

Wallace 60, Arthur County 30

Walthill 72, Wakefield 61

West Point-Beemer 49, Wisner-Pilger 36

Wood River 51, Ravenna 33

Woodbury, Iowa 55, Ponca 49

WAUSA POST-HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

Osmond 54, Lutheran High Northeast 49

