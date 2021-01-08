Boys basketball scores, 1/8

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Grand Island 59, Lincoln High 51
Lincoln Pius X 77, Lincoln Southwest 36
Lincoln Southeast 65, Kearney 57
Parkview Christian 45, Lincoln Lutheran 35
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 42, Giltner 18
Beatrice 49, Seward 41
Deshler 50, Shelton 47
Falls City SH 47, Diller-Odell 39
Freeman 63, Pawnee City 23
HTRS 49, Sterling 38
Lewiston 46, Cedar Bluffs 31
Milford 55, Malcolm 54
McCool Junction 63, Meridian 38
Nebraska City vs. Council Bluffs TJ, Iowa
Raymond Central at Arlington
Shelby-Rising City 46, Exeter-Milligan 32
Superior 53, Thayer Central 36
Sutton 52, Centennial 50, 3OT
Twin River 60, David City 42
Waverly 50, Norris 41
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 59, Overton 35
Ansley-Litchfield 57, Twin Loup 34
Aurora 51, Schuyler 37
Axtell 48, S-E-M 44
Bayard 54, Potter-Dix 46
Bellevue West 74, Council Bluffs AB, Iowa 72
Bennington 71, Platteview 27
Bloomfield 41, Winside 18
Broken Bow 58, Holdrege 49
Cambridge 52, Southwest 29
Central Valley 55, Nebraska Christian 40
Elkhorn 65, Plattsmouth 30
Gibbon 47, Ord 30
Hemingford 61, Minatare 33
Hershey 71, Maxwell 42
Hyannis 69, South Platte 44
Kearney Catholic 56, Grand Island CC 35
Kenesaw 64, Wilcox-Hildreth 48
Lingle-Fort Laramie, Wyo. 48, Crawford 16
Loomis 63, Elm Creek 58
Maywood-Hayes Center 38, Paxton 37
Medicine Valley 45, Arapahoe 32
Mount Michael 67, Hastings 36
Mullen 67, Brady 28
Neligh-Oakdale 49, Plainview 25
Northwest 63, Columbus Lakeview 22
Oakland-Craig 60, Stanton 33
Omaha Central, 76, Omaha Burke 39
Omaha Christian 54, Heartland Christian, Iowa 38
Omaha Skutt 81, Omaha Roncalli 48
Omaha Westside 65, Omaha Bryan 51
Papillion-La Vista 51, Bellevue East 45
Platteview 62, Bennington 57
Ralston 52, Omaha Gross 45
Santee 74, St. Edward 29
Southern Valley 68, Bertrand 40
Southwest 77, Cambridge 36
Spalding Academy 51, CWC 23
Wallace 60, Arthur County 30
Walthill 72, Wakefield 61
West Point-Beemer 49, Wisner-Pilger 36
Wood River 51, Ravenna 33
Woodbury, Iowa 55, Ponca 49