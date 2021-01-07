 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/7
Boys basketball scores, 1/7

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Crete 51, Lincoln Christian 48

East Butler 56, College View 44

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 50, Omaha Concordia 39

Beatrice 59, York 37

Central City 67, Fillmore Central 38

Cross County 44, Sutton 29

Elmwood-Murdock 47, Weeping Water 33

Johnson Co. Central 35, Wilber-Clatonia 26

Lourdes CC 42, Falls City 30

Malcolm at Palmyra

Norfolk 81, South Sioux City 49

Pawnee City at Johnson-Brock

Pierce 48, Aquinas 32

Sterling 45, Dorchester 34

Southern 63, Friend 41

Tri County 59, Fairbury 47

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 71, Ansley-Litchfield 63

Arcadia/Loup City 58, Wood River 49

Bellevue West 77, Papillion-La Vista South 59

Burwell 67, Central Valley 45

Doniphan-Trumbull 54, Ravenna 26

Edgemont, S.D. 57, Crawford 35

Franklin 70, Alma 53

Hartington CC 75, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 40

Hartington-Newcastle 42, Bloomfield 32

Hastings SC 39, Sandy Creek 36

Hemingford 64, Garden County 33

High Plains 46, Hampton 37

Lawrence-Nelson 53, Giltner 42

Millard South 58, Omaha Benson 40

Mullen 50, Wallace 40

S-E-M 82, Hi-Line 66

Wayne 55, Norfolk Catholic 43

