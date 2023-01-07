Boys basketball scores, 1/7

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Fremont at Lincoln East
Hastings SC at Lincoln Christian
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 35
Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High
Omaha Westview at Lincoln North Star
AREA SCHOOLS
Bridgeport at Malcolm
Broken Bow at Beatrice
Centennial at Raymond Central
Cross County at Heartland
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood
Gering at Waverly
People are also reading…
Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water
Milford at Pender
Scottsbluff at Crete
Superior at Fillmore Central
Tri County at Freeman
York 62, Northwest 51
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Holdrege
Alliance at Torrington, Wyo.
Alma at Elgin/PJ
Archbishop Bergan at Arlington
Arthur County at Brady
Aurora at St. Paul
Bayard at Gordon-Rushville
Bennington at Blair
Bertrand at South Loup
Boone Central at Wayne
Burwell at Humphrey SF
Council Bluffs Lincoln, Iowa at Elkhorn
Cedar Bluffs at Brownell Talbot
Centura at Gothenburg
Clarkson/Leigh at Tekamah-Herman
Conestoga at HTRS
Crawford at Morrill
Deshler at Thayer Central
DC West at Omaha Nation
Elba at Red Cloud
Elkhorn Valley at West Holt
Friend at McCool Junction
Hartington CC at Tri County Northeast
Heartland Lutheran at Silver Lake
Hi-Line at Maywood-HC
High Plains at St. Edward
Howells-Dodge at Guardian Angels CC
Hyannis at Banner County
Kearney Catholic at North Platte
Kearney at Elkhorn North
Kenesaw at Harvard
Kimball at Chase County
Lexington at Hastings
Leyton at Hay Springs
Lyons-Decatur Northeast at West Point-Beemer
Madison at Twin River
Maxwell at Overton
McCook at Sidney
Meridian 43, Shelby-Rising City 41
Millard South at Olathe North, Kan.
Minden at Valentine
Mitchell at Chadron
Mullen at Wallace
Norfolk at South Sioux City
North Platte SP at Cozad
Omaha Central at Gretna
Omaha Christian at Lewiston
Omaha Duchesne at Louisville
Omaha Westside at Millard North
Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Benson
Perkins County at Sutherland
Sandhills Valley at Cody-Kilgore
Scotus Central Catholic at Bishop Neumann
Siouxland CC, Iowa at Bancroft-Rosalie
South Platte at Potter-Dix
Southern at Wilber-Clatonia
Stanton at Logan View/SS
Stuart at Neligh-Oakdale
Twin Loup at Pleasanton
Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest
Wilcox-Hildreth at Elm Creek
Wray, CO at Dundy Co.-Stratton