agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/7

  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Fremont at Lincoln East

Hastings SC at Lincoln Christian

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Pius X 55, Columbus 35

Lincoln Southwest at Lincoln High

Omaha Westview at Lincoln North Star

AREA SCHOOLS

Bridgeport at Malcolm

 Broken Bow at Beatrice

Centennial at Raymond Central

Cross County at Heartland

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood

Gering at Waverly

Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water

Milford at Pender

Scottsbluff at Crete

 Superior at Fillmore Central

Tri County at Freeman

York 62, Northwest 51

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth at Holdrege

Alliance at Torrington, Wyo.

Alma at Elgin/PJ

Archbishop Bergan at Arlington

Arthur County at Brady

Aurora at St. Paul

Bayard at Gordon-Rushville

Bennington at Blair

Bertrand at South Loup 

Boone Central at Wayne

Burwell at Humphrey SF

Council Bluffs Lincoln, Iowa at Elkhorn

Cedar Bluffs at Brownell Talbot

Centura at Gothenburg

Clarkson/Leigh at Tekamah-Herman

Conestoga at HTRS

Crawford at Morrill

Deshler at Thayer Central

DC West at Omaha Nation

Elba at Red Cloud

Elkhorn Valley at West Holt

Friend at McCool Junction

Hartington CC at Tri County Northeast

Heartland Lutheran at Silver Lake

Hi-Line at Maywood-HC

High Plains at St. Edward

Howells-Dodge at Guardian Angels CC

Hyannis at Banner County

Kearney Catholic at North Platte

Kearney at Elkhorn North

Kenesaw at Harvard

Kimball at Chase County

Lexington at Hastings

Leyton at Hay Springs

Lyons-Decatur Northeast at West Point-Beemer

Madison at Twin River

Maxwell at Overton

McCook at Sidney

Meridian 43, Shelby-Rising City 41

Millard South at Olathe North, Kan.

Minden at Valentine

Mitchell at Chadron

Mullen at Wallace

Norfolk at South Sioux City

North Platte SP at Cozad

Omaha Central at Gretna

Omaha Christian at Lewiston

Omaha Duchesne at Louisville

Omaha Westside at Millard North

Papillion-La Vista at Omaha Benson

Perkins County at Sutherland

Sandhills Valley at Cody-Kilgore

Scotus Central Catholic at Bishop Neumann

Siouxland CC, Iowa at Bancroft-Rosalie

South Platte at Potter-Dix

Southern at Wilber-Clatonia

Stanton at Logan View/SS

Stuart at Neligh-Oakdale

Twin Loup at Pleasanton

Wauneta-Palisade at Southwest

Wilcox-Hildreth at Elm Creek

Wray, CO at Dundy Co.-Stratton

