agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/6

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Northeast 46, Grand Island 39

Lincoln Pius X 65, North Platte 56 

Lincoln Southwest 78, Lincoln Southeast 76

Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 46

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 52, Palmyra 29

BDS at Giltner

Boys Town at Bishop Neumann

Crete 38, Gering 35 

Exeter-Milligan at Shelby-Rising City

Falls City SH 42, Diller-Odell 32

Freeman 60, Johnson Co. Central 25

HTRS at Sterling

Raymond Central at Arlington

Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33

Sutton at Centennial

Syracuse at Louisville

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 77, Overton 42

Ansley-Litchfield 58, Twin Loup 15

Arapahoe 61, Medicine Valley 60

Arcadia/Loup City at Central City

Bellevue West 76, Omaha Bryan 49 

Brady at Mullen

Cambridge 60, Southwest 32

CWC at Anselmo-Merna

Cedar Bluffs at Lewiston

Cody-Kilgore at North Central

Columbus Lakeview at Northwest

Cornerstone Christian at Whiting, Iowa

Cozad at Ogallala

Creighton Prep 75, Omaha Westview 43

Creighton at Boyd County

Dundy Co. Stratton at Alliance

Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 33

Elm Creek 62, Loomis 48

Falls City at Lourdes CC

Fremont at Columbus

Gibbon at Ord

Gothenburg at McCook

Hartington-Newcastle at Winside

Heartland at Fullerton

Hershey 55, Maxwell 47

Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade

Holdrege 69, Broken Bow 47

Homer at Archbishop Bergan

Humphrey SF at Howells-Dodge

Hyannis at South Platte

Kearney Catholic 56, GICC 47

Kenesaw 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 32

Kimball 73, Banner County 21

Malcolm 73, Scotus Central Catholic 54 

Maywood-HC at Paxton

Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 18 

Minatare at Hemingford

Minden at Ainsworth

Morrill at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.

Nebraska Christian at Central Valley

Norfolk 43, Omaha Benson 35

Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33

North Platte SP 67, Perkins County 30

O'Neill at Boone Central

Oakland-Craig at Stanton

Omaha Burke at Omaha North

Omaha Central at Omaha South

Omaha Skutt 76, Omaha Roncalli 53

Omaha Westside 87, Bellevue East 41

Palmer at East Butler

Papillion-La Vista South 50, Millard West 44

Plainview at Neligh-Oakdale

Platteview 72, Bennington 59 

Potter-Dix at Bayard

Ralston at Omaha Gross

Ravenna 62, Wood River 45

Red Cloud at Harvard

Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland

Schuyler at Aurora

S-E-M 55, Axtell 38

Silver Lake at Blue Hill

Southern Valley 46, Bertrand 41

St. Edward at Santee

St. Paul at Sandy Creek

Summerland 40, West Holt 31 

Thayer Central at Superior

Twin River at David City

Wakefield at Walthill

Wallace at Arthur County

West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central

Winnebago at L-C-C

Wynot at Guardian Angels CC

Yutan 53, Mead 26

Podcast: Future of bowl season, CFP analysis, Nebraska recruiting

