Boys basketball scores, 1/6

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Northeast 46, Grand Island 39
Lincoln Pius X 65, North Platte 56
Lincoln Southwest 78, Lincoln Southeast 76
Omaha Concordia 63, Lincoln Lutheran 46
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 52, Palmyra 29
BDS at Giltner
Boys Town at Bishop Neumann
Crete 38, Gering 35
Exeter-Milligan at Shelby-Rising City
Falls City SH 42, Diller-Odell 32
Freeman 60, Johnson Co. Central 25
HTRS at Sterling
Raymond Central at Arlington
Scottsbluff 36, Waverly 33
Sutton at Centennial
Syracuse at Louisville
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 77, Overton 42
Ansley-Litchfield 58, Twin Loup 15
Arapahoe 61, Medicine Valley 60
Arcadia/Loup City at Central City
Bellevue West 76, Omaha Bryan 49
Brady at Mullen
Cambridge 60, Southwest 32
CWC at Anselmo-Merna
Cedar Bluffs at Lewiston
Cody-Kilgore at North Central
Columbus Lakeview at Northwest
Cornerstone Christian at Whiting, Iowa
Cozad at Ogallala
Creighton Prep 75, Omaha Westview 43
Creighton at Boyd County
Dundy Co. Stratton at Alliance
Elkhorn 60, Plattsmouth 33
Elm Creek 62, Loomis 48
Falls City at Lourdes CC
Fremont at Columbus
Gibbon at Ord
Gothenburg at McCook
Hartington-Newcastle at Winside
Heartland at Fullerton
Hershey 55, Maxwell 47
Hitchcock County at Wauneta-Palisade
Holdrege 69, Broken Bow 47
Homer at Archbishop Bergan
Humphrey SF at Howells-Dodge
Hyannis at South Platte
Kearney Catholic 56, GICC 47
Kenesaw 55, Wilcox-Hildreth 32
Kimball 73, Banner County 21
Malcolm 73, Scotus Central Catholic 54
Maywood-HC at Paxton
Millard North 75, Omaha Northwest 18
Minatare at Hemingford
Minden at Ainsworth
Morrill at Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
Nebraska Christian at Central Valley
Norfolk 43, Omaha Benson 35
Norfolk Catholic 36, Battle Creek 33
North Platte SP 67, Perkins County 30
O'Neill at Boone Central
Oakland-Craig at Stanton
Omaha Burke at Omaha North
Omaha Central at Omaha South
Omaha Skutt 76, Omaha Roncalli 53
Omaha Westside 87, Bellevue East 41
Palmer at East Butler
Papillion-La Vista South 50, Millard West 44
Plainview at Neligh-Oakdale
Platteview 72, Bennington 59
Potter-Dix at Bayard
Ralston at Omaha Gross
Ravenna 62, Wood River 45
Red Cloud at Harvard
Sandhills/Thedford at Sutherland
Schuyler at Aurora
S-E-M 55, Axtell 38
Silver Lake at Blue Hill
Southern Valley 46, Bertrand 41
St. Edward at Santee
St. Paul at Sandy Creek
Summerland 40, West Holt 31
Thayer Central at Superior
Twin River at David City
Wakefield at Walthill
Wallace at Arthur County
West Point-Beemer at North Bend Central
Winnebago at L-C-C
Wynot at Guardian Angels CC
Yutan 53, Mead 26