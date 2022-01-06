Boys basketball scores, 1/6

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 47, East Butler 31
Lincoln Christian 52, Crete 42
Parkview Christian 74, Omaha Nation 44
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 44, East Mills, Iowa 27
Beatrice 44, York 42, OT
Central City 70, Fillmore Central 53
Cross County 45, Sutton 33
Elmwood-Murdock 49, Weeping Water 43
Friend at Southern
Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City
Malcolm 71, Palmyra 62
McCool Junction 62, Meridian 37
Pierce 43, Aquinas 16
Sterling 53, Dorchester 15
Superior at Thayer Central
Tri County at Fairbury
Waverly 65, Norris 44
Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 66, Ansley-Litchfield 51
Battle Creek 68, Crofton 39
Burwell 63, Central Valley 28
DC West 70, Columbus Lakeview 57
Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Ravenna 30
Elkhorn Valley 55, Randolph 34
Fort Calhoun 65, Logan View/SS 41
Guardian Angels CC 63, Pender 53
Hartington CC 55, Laurel-C-C 44
Hastings SC 54, Sandy Creek 40
Hi-Line 56, S-E-M 48
High Plains 52, Hampton 43
Lawton-Bronson, IA 59, Ponca 51
Nebraska Christian 83, Fullerton 55
Norfolk Catholic 38, Wayne 26
Sandhills/Thedford 59, South Loup 54
Stuart 50, Boyd County 42
Summerland 47, North Cenral 42
Wakefield 65, Woodberry Central 44
Wood River 57, Arcadia/Loup City 32
Wynot 66, Tri County Northeast 43