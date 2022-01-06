 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/6
Boys basketball scores, 1/6

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 47, East Butler 31

Lincoln Christian 52, Crete 42

Parkview Christian 74, Omaha Nation 44

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 44, East Mills, Iowa 27

Beatrice 44, York 42, OT

Central City 70, Fillmore Central 53

Cross County 45, Sutton 33

Elmwood-Murdock 49, Weeping Water 43

Friend at Southern

Johnson-Brock at Pawnee City

Malcolm 71, Palmyra 62

McCool Junction 62, Meridian 37

Pierce 43, Aquinas 16

Sterling 53, Dorchester 15

Superior at Thayer Central

Tri County at Fairbury

Waverly 65, Norris 44

Wilber-Clatonia at Johnson County Central

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 66, Ansley-Litchfield 51

Battle Creek 68, Crofton 39

Burwell 63, Central Valley 28

DC West 70, Columbus Lakeview 57

Doniphan-Trumbull 58, Ravenna 30

Elkhorn Valley 55, Randolph 34

Fort Calhoun 65, Logan View/SS 41

Guardian Angels CC 63, Pender 53

Hartington CC 55, Laurel-C-C 44

Hastings SC 54, Sandy Creek 40

Hi-Line 56, S-E-M 48

High Plains 52, Hampton 43

Lawton-Bronson, IA 59, Ponca 51

Nebraska Christian 83, Fullerton 55

Norfolk Catholic 38, Wayne 26

Sandhills/Thedford 59, South Loup 54

Stuart 50, Boyd County 42

Summerland 47, North Cenral 42

Wakefield 65, Woodberry Central 44

Wood River 57, Arcadia/Loup City 32

Wynot 66, Tri County Northeast 43

Yutan 63, Brownell-Talbot 34

Husker News