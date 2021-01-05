 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/5
Boys basketball scores, 1/5

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 41, Dorchester 31

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln East 50

Lincoln Southeast 59, Lincoln North Star 29  

Parkview Christian at Omaha Nation

Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington 54, Wisner-Pilger 50

BDS 42, Nebraska Lutheran 27.

Bishop Neumann 71, Conestoga 55

Centennial 57, David City 32

Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas, ccd.

Cross County 52, Osceola 37

Diller-Odell 49, Exeter-Milligan 36

Falls City SH 46, Elmwood-Murdock 31

Fremont 83, Columbus 79

Lourdes CC 48, Johnson-Brock 29

McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson

Meridian at Lewiston

Kearney 84, North Platte 54

Nebraska City 45, Falls City 39

Palmyra 52, Sterling 43

Schuyler 51, York 46

Sutton 59, Centura 54, OT

Tri County 59, Friend 34

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 59, Elkhorn North 52

Amherst 57, Wood River 48

Bishop Heelan, Iowa 61, South Sioux City 54

Burwell 70, Ainsworth 52

Crofton 57, Ponca 46

Gibbon 49, Shelton 35

Grand Island CC 49, Northwest 33

Heartland 70, Palmer 37

Hershey 58, South Loup 29

Hitchcock County 74, Southwest 29

Homer 50, Randolph 35

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 54, DC West 52

Maywood-Hayes Center 75, H-Line 63

Millard North 85, Council Bluffs AB, Iowa 78

Mount Michael 38, Elkhorn 33

Omaha Benson 71, Papillion-La Vista South 65

O'Neill 69, Winnebago 47

Ord 50, Cozad 37

Plattsmouth 59, Louisville 44

South Platte 72, Kimball 31

Southern Valley 66, Franklin 36

St. Paul 65, Columbus Scotus 42

Tri County Northeast 59, Cornerstone Christian 29

Wallace 62, Medicine Valley 50

Yutan 40, Omaha Concordia 37

