Boys basketball scores, 1/4

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 56, Dorchester 38
Lincoln Southeast 46, Lincoln North Star 45
Wahoo 77, Lincoln Lutheran 56
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS at Nebraska Lutheran
Bishop Neumann 52, Conestoga 43
Clarkson/Leigh 57, Aquinas 38
Cross County 54, Osceola 37
David City 51, East Butler 32
Diller-Odell 44, Exeter-Milligan 30
Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City SH
Freeman 66, Southern 42
Lawrence-Nelson 45, McCool Junction 26
Lourdes CC 42, Johnson-Brock 38
Meridian 50, Lewiston 31
Nebraska City 79, Falls City 44
North Bend Central 73, Raymond Central 50
Palmyra at Sterling
Scottsbluff 61, Norris 56
Tri County at Friend
Wilber-Clatonia 32, Syracuse 26
York 67, Schuyler 27
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arlington 56, Wisner-Pilger 44
Bellevue West 73, Council Bluffs (Iowa) AL 66
Bennington 72, Ralston 60
Bertrand 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 16
Boone Central 54, Pierce 46
Central City 62, Twin River 9
Chase County 60, Dundy Co.-Stratton 20
Concordia 31, Yutan 30
Cozad 59, Ord 56
DC West 79, Logan View/SS 56
Elgin/PJ 67, Spalding Academy 41
Elkhorn 61, Mount Michael 38
Fort Calhoun 47, West Point-Beemer 30
Hartington CC 54, Osmond 15
Hitchcock County 55, Southwest 16
Humphrey/LHF 66, Stanton 51
Kenesaw 75, Axtell 56
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Wakefield 47
Madison 53, Winside 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Hi-Line 56
McCook 56, Broken Bow 46
Mead 55, Cedar Bluffs 11
Medicine Valley 58, Wallace 37
Millard West 57, Omaha Northwest 30
Norton, Kan. 56, Cambridge 32
Omaha Bryan 52, Omaha South 48
Omaha Burke 66, Fremont 49
Omaha Concordia 31, Yutan 30
Omaha Roncalli 68, Platteview 46
Papillion-La Vista South 59, Omaha Benson 29
Red Cloud 57, Rock Hills, Kan. 22
S-E-M 55, Sandhills Valley 48
Silver Lake 56, Pleasanton 40
Sioux County 43, Banner County 25
Southern Valley 46, Franklin 29
St. Edward 53, Elba 29
St. Paul 50, Columbus Scotus 40
Summerland 56, Plainview 43