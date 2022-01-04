 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/4
Boys basketball scores, 1/4

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 56, Dorchester 38

Lincoln Southeast 46, Lincoln North Star 45

Wahoo 77, Lincoln Lutheran 56

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS at Nebraska Lutheran

Bishop Neumann 52, Conestoga 43

Clarkson/Leigh 57, Aquinas 38

Cross County 54, Osceola 37

David City 51, East Butler 32

Diller-Odell 44, Exeter-Milligan 30

Elmwood-Murdock at Falls City SH

Freeman 66, Southern 42

Lawrence-Nelson 45, McCool Junction 26

Lourdes CC 42, Johnson-Brock 38

Meridian 50, Lewiston 31

Nebraska City 79, Falls City 44

North Bend Central 73, Raymond Central 50

Palmyra at Sterling

Scottsbluff 61, Norris 56

Tri County at Friend

Wilber-Clatonia 32, Syracuse 26

York 67, Schuyler 27

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Arlington 56, Wisner-Pilger 44

Bellevue West 73, Council Bluffs (Iowa) AL 66

Bennington 72, Ralston 60

Bertrand 77, Wilcox-Hildreth 16

Boone Central 54, Pierce 46

Central City 62, Twin River 9

Chase County 60, Dundy Co.-Stratton 20

Concordia 31, Yutan 30

Cozad 59, Ord 56

DC West 79, Logan View/SS 56

Elgin/PJ 67, Spalding Academy 41

Elkhorn 61, Mount Michael 38

Fort Calhoun 47, West Point-Beemer 30

Hartington CC 54, Osmond 15

Hitchcock County 55, Southwest 16

Humphrey/LHF 66, Stanton 51

Kenesaw 75, Axtell 56

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Wakefield 47

Madison 53, Winside 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 64, Hi-Line 56

McCook 56, Broken Bow 46

Mead 55, Cedar Bluffs 11

Medicine Valley 58, Wallace 37

Millard West 57, Omaha Northwest 30

Norton, Kan. 56, Cambridge 32

Omaha Bryan 52, Omaha South 48

Omaha Burke 66, Fremont 49

Omaha Concordia 31, Yutan 30

Omaha Roncalli 68, Platteview 46

Papillion-La Vista South 59, Omaha Benson 29

Red Cloud 57, Rock Hills, Kan. 22

S-E-M 55, Sandhills Valley 48

Silver Lake 56, Pleasanton 40

Sioux County 43, Banner County 25

Southern Valley 46, Franklin 29

St. Edward 53, Elba 29

St. Paul 50, Columbus Scotus 40

Summerland 56, Plainview 43

Tri County Northeast 62, Cornerstone Christian 43

Wood River 47, Amherst 43

