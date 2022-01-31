Boys basketball scores, 1/31

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View 51, Dorchester 22
AREA SCHOOLS
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Freeman 42, Elmwood-Murdock 26
Malcolm 71, Palmyra 61
Johnson Co. Central 43, Mead 37
Auburn 92, Weeping Water 33
PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Diller-Odell 53, Pawnee City 40
Friend 60, Lewiston 26
HTRS 58, Sterling 48
Tuesday's games
Diller-Odell vs. Falls City SH, Diller-Odell
Southern vs. Johnson-Brock, Diller-Odell
Friend vs. Lourdes CC, HTRS
HTRS at Tri County, HTRS
SNC TOURNAMENT
Fillmore Central 56, Superior 42
Sutton 48, Wilber-Clatonia 35
David City 57, Fairbury 48, OT
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bloomfield 62, Winside 23
Cornerstone Christian 71, Heartland Christian 62
Laurel-C-C 79, Wausa 47
Lutheran High Northeast 44, Riverside 42
Omaha Christian 56, Brownell Talbot 40
Ord 50, Arcadia/Loup City 42
Plainview 73, Osmond 64
Ponca 48, Randolph 33
Wakefield 67, Hartington-Newcastle 61