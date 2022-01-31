 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/31

  • Updated
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 51, Dorchester 22

AREA SCHOOLS

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Freeman 42, Elmwood-Murdock 26

Malcolm 71, Palmyra 61

Johnson Co. Central 43, Mead 37

Auburn 92, Weeping Water 33

PIONEER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Diller-Odell 53, Pawnee City 40

Friend 60, Lewiston 26

HTRS 58, Sterling 48

Tuesday's games

Diller-Odell vs. Falls City SH, Diller-Odell

Southern vs. Johnson-Brock, Diller-Odell

Friend vs. Lourdes CC, HTRS

HTRS at Tri County, HTRS

SNC TOURNAMENT

Fillmore Central 56, Superior 42

Sutton 48, Wilber-Clatonia 35

David City 57, Fairbury 48, OT

OTHER SCHOOLS

Bloomfield 62, Winside 23

Cornerstone Christian 71, Heartland Christian 62

Laurel-C-C 79, Wausa 47

Lutheran High Northeast 44, Riverside 42

Omaha Christian 56, Brownell Talbot 40

Ord 50, Arcadia/Loup City 42

Plainview 73, Osmond 64

Ponca 48, Randolph 33

Wakefield 67, Hartington-Newcastle 61

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

