Boys basketball scores, 1/3

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 56, Parkview Christian 53
College View 51, Cornerstone Christian 48
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 71, Falls City 28
Auburn 46, Milford 35
Centennial 45, Heartland 26
Palmyra 46, Weeping Water 37
Waverly 69, Scottsbluff 58
OTHER SCHOOLS
Arapahoe 52, Maxwell 43
Hemingford 47, Niobrara County, Wyo. 37
Kearney 82, Garden City, Kan. 54
Morrill at Potter-Dix
Omaha Concordia 76, Omaha Gross 51
Platteview 76, Plattsmouth 41
Randolph at Homer
South Sioux City at Hartington CC
Wynot 60, Pender 26
