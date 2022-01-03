 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/3
agate

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 56, Parkview Christian 53

College View 51, Cornerstone Christian 48

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 71, Falls City 28

Auburn 46, Milford 35

Centennial 45, Heartland 26

Palmyra 46, Weeping Water 37

Waverly 69, Scottsbluff 58

OTHER SCHOOLS

Arapahoe 52, Maxwell 43

Hemingford 47, Niobrara County, Wyo. 37

Kearney 82, Garden City, Kan. 54

Morrill at Potter-Dix

Omaha Concordia 76, Omaha Gross 51

Platteview 76, Plattsmouth 41

Randolph at Homer

South Sioux City at Hartington CC

Wynot 60, Pender 26

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

