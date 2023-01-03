Boys basketball scores, 1/3

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
College View at Dorchester
Parkview Christian at Lincoln Christian
Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran
AREA SCHOOLS
Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas
Cross County at Osceola
David City at East Butler
Diller-Odell at Exeter-Milligan
Fairbury at Beatrice
Falls City SH at Elmwood-Murdock
Hastings at Norris, ppd
Heartland at Centennial
Lourdes CC at Johnson-Brock
Palmyra 72, Sterling 32
Southern at Freeman
Syracuse at Wilber-Clatonia
York at Schuyler
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd.
Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D.
Bellevue West at Council Bluffs AL, Iowa
Bennington at Ralston
Blue Hill at Alma, ppd.
Broken Bow at McCook
CWC at Twin Loup
Cambridge at Norton, Kan
Centura at Sutton
Chadron at Hot Springs, S.D.
Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County
Elkhorn North at Bellevue East
Elkhorn at Mount Michael
Falls City at Nebraska City
Franklin at Southern Valley
Friend at Tri County
Gibbon at Shelton
Hampton at Heartland Lutheran
Hastings at Norris
Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D.
Logan View/SS at DC West
Louisville at Plattsmouth
Lutheran Northeast at Wakefield
Madison at Winside
McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson
Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd.
Medicine Valley at Wallace
Meridian at Lewiston
North Central at Burke, S.D.
Osmond-Randolph at Cedar Catholic, ppd.
Platteview at Omaha Roncalli
Pleasanton at Silver Lake
Ponca at Crofton, ppd.
Potter-Dix at Perkins County
Red Cloud at Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.
Santee at Boyd County
Sidney at Gering
Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt
South Loup at Hershey
Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd.
St. Edward at Elba
St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic
Summerland at Plainview
S-E-M at Sandhills Valley
Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian
Twin River at Central City, ppd.
Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd.
West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun
Winnebago at O'Neill
Wisner-Pilger at Arlington
Wood River at Amherst
Yutan at Omaha Concordia