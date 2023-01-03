 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/3

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View at Dorchester

Parkview Christian at Lincoln Christian

Wahoo at Lincoln Lutheran

AREA SCHOOLS

Clarkson/Leigh at Aquinas

Cross County at Osceola

David City at East Butler

Diller-Odell at Exeter-Milligan

Fairbury at Beatrice

Falls City SH at Elmwood-Murdock

Hastings at Norris, ppd

Heartland at Centennial

Lourdes CC at Johnson-Brock

Palmyra 72, Sterling 32

Southern at Freeman

Syracuse at Wilber-Clatonia

York at Schuyler

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth at Burwell, ppd. 

Alliance at Rapid City Christian, S.D.

Bellevue West at Council Bluffs AL, Iowa

Bennington at Ralston

Blue Hill at Alma, ppd. 

Broken Bow at McCook

CWC at Twin Loup

Cambridge at Norton, Kan

Centura at Sutton

Chadron at Hot Springs, S.D.

Dundy Co.-Stratton at Chase County

Elkhorn North at Bellevue East

Elkhorn at Mount Michael

Falls City at Nebraska City

Franklin at Southern Valley

Friend at Tri County

Gibbon at Shelton

Hampton at Heartland Lutheran

Hastings at Norris

Hay Springs at Oelrichs, S.D.

Logan View/SS at DC West

Louisville at Plattsmouth

Lutheran Northeast at Wakefield

Madison at Winside

McCool Junction at Lawrence-Nelson

Mead at Cedar Bluffs, ppd. 

Medicine Valley at Wallace

Meridian at Lewiston

North Central at Burke, S.D.

Osmond-Randolph at Cedar Catholic, ppd. 

Platteview at Omaha Roncalli

Pleasanton at Silver Lake

Ponca at Crofton, ppd. 

Potter-Dix at Perkins County

Red Cloud at Mankato-Rock Hills, Kan.

Santee at Boyd County

Sidney at Gering

Sioux City West, Iowa at Omaha Skutt

South Loup at Hershey

Southwest at Hitchcock County, ppd. 

St. Edward at Elba

St. Paul at Scotus Central Catholic

Summerland at Plainview

S-E-M at Sandhills Valley

Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian

Twin River at Central City, ppd. 

Walthill at Tekamah-Herman, ppd. 

West Point-Beemer at Fort Calhoun

Winnebago at O'Neill

Wisner-Pilger at Arlington

Wood River at Amherst

Yutan at Omaha Concordia

