Boys basketball scores, 1/29

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 71 Lincoln High 49
Grand Island 61, Lincoln Northeast 56
Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27
Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Columbus Scotus 55, Bishop Neumann 40
Lincoln Christian 71, Boys Town 42
Semifinals
Grand Island CC 60, Archbishop Bergan 42
Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36
Saturday's game at Omaha Concordia
1st: Grand Island CC vs. Kearney Catholic
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Cornerstone Christian 43, Whiting, Iowa 20
Heartland Christian, Iowa 61, Cedar Bluffs 39
Semifinals
Parkview Christian 80, College View 45
Omaha Christian vs. Brownell Talbot, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
1st: Parkview Christian vs. Omaha Christian/Brownell Talbot winner, 6 or 8 p.m.
3rd: College View vs. Omaha Christian/Brownell Talbot loser, 6 or 8 p.m.
5th: Cornerstone Christian vs. Heartland Christian, noon
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 73, Superior 29
Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41
Falls City SH 56, HTRS 37
Freeman at Diller-Odell
Friend at Pawnee City
Gibbon at Fillmore Central
Lewiston at Sterling
Milford at Wilber-Clatonia
Norfolk 73, Fremont 59
Southern at Johnson-Brock
Tri County at Lourdes CC
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Adams Central 52, Crete 25
Aurora 53, Schuyler 38
Saturday's games at Aurora
1st: Adams Central vs. Schuyler/Aurora winner, 7:45 p.m.
3rd: Crete vs. Schuyler/Aurora loser, 4:15 p.m.
Columbus Lakeview vs. Lexington, 11 a.m.
York vs. Northwest, 12:45 p.m.
Holdrege vs. Seward, 2:30 p.m.
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
Cross County 41, BDS 35
Osceola 44, McCool Junction 41
Saturday's games
1st: Osceola vs. Cross County, 7:30 p.m., Shelby
3rd: McCool Junction vs. BDS, 7:30 p.m., Osceola
OTHER SCHOOLS
Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69
Centura 50, Ravenna 30
Elm Creek 71, Overton 24
Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52
Millard South 55, Millard West 45
Mitchell 77, Gordon-Rushville 58
Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36