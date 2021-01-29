 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boys basketball scores, 1/29
View Comments
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/29

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 71 Lincoln High 49

Grand Island 61, Lincoln Northeast 56 

Lincoln Pius X 79, Columbus 27

Lincoln Southwest 53, Lincoln North Star 48

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Columbus Scotus 55, Bishop Neumann 40

Lincoln Christian 71, Boys Town 42  

Semifinals

Grand Island CC 60, Archbishop Bergan 42 

Kearney Catholic 49, Omaha Concordia 36 

Saturday's game at Omaha Concordia

1st: Grand Island CC vs. Kearney Catholic

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Cornerstone Christian 43, Whiting, Iowa 20 

Heartland Christian, Iowa 61, Cedar Bluffs 39 

Semifinals

Parkview Christian 80, College View 45 

Omaha Christian vs. Brownell Talbot, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

1st: Parkview Christian vs. Omaha Christian/Brownell Talbot winner, 6 or 8 p.m.

3rd: College View vs. Omaha Christian/Brownell Talbot loser, 6 or 8 p.m.

5th: Cornerstone Christian vs. Heartland Christian, noon

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 73, Superior 29 

Centennial 67, Thayer Central 41 

Falls City SH 56, HTRS 37

Freeman at Diller-Odell

Friend at Pawnee City

Gibbon at Fillmore Central

Lewiston at Sterling

Milford at Wilber-Clatonia

Norfolk 73, Fremont 59

Southern at Johnson-Brock

Tri County at Lourdes CC

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Adams Central 52, Crete 25

Aurora 53, Schuyler 38 

Saturday's games at Aurora

1st: Adams Central vs. Schuyler/Aurora winner, 7:45 p.m.

3rd: Crete vs. Schuyler/Aurora loser, 4:15 p.m.

Columbus Lakeview vs. Lexington, 11 a.m.

York vs. Northwest, 12:45 p.m.

Holdrege vs. Seward, 2:30 p.m.

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

Cross County 41, BDS 35

Osceola 44, McCool Junction 41  

Saturday's games

1st: Osceola vs. Cross County, 7:30 p.m., Shelby

3rd: McCool Junction vs. BDS, 7:30 p.m., Osceola

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Bellevue West 81, Millard North 69 

Centura 50, Ravenna 30 

Elm Creek 71, Overton 24

Fullerton 62, Spalding Academy 52

Millard South 55, Millard West 45 

Mitchell 77, Gordon-Rushville 58

Omaha Central 44, Gretna 36 

Omaha Gross 39, Omaha Roncalli 25

Omaha North 57, Omaha Benson 47 

Papillion-La Vista 79, Omaha Bryan 48 

Papillion-La Vista South 62, Omaha Westside 46 

Weeping Water 62, Palmyra 58 

RPAC CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Arapahoe 50, Alma 38

Hitchcock County 75, Maywood-Hayes Center 49 

Wallace 40, Maxwell 38

High school boys basketball logo 2
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News