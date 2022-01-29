Boys basketball scores, 1/29

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 69, Lincoln Northeast 62
Lincoln East 64, Millard West 39
Lincoln Pius X 87, Omaha Burke 71
Millard North 67, Lincoln North Star 52
Omaha Benson at Lincoln High
Omaha Central 57, Lincoln Southwest 51
Omaha North 47, Lincoln Southeast 41
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Parkview Christian at Omaha Christian, 7:30 p.m.
3rd: College View vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5:45 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
David City at Thayer Central
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: York 57, Seward 48, OT
3rd: Adams Central 55, Aurora 41
Lexington vs. Northwest, 4:15 p.m.
Crete 60, Holdrege 49
Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 11 a.m.
ECNC TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Falls City 50
NCC TOURNAMENT
1st: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fort Calhoun, 6:15 p.m.
3rd: DC West 48, Louisville 45
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
1st: Wahoo 59, Platteview 48
3rd: Ralston 58, Beatrice 49
OTHER SCHOOLS
Axtell 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 22
Bridgeport 58, Bayard 48
Elmwood-Murdock 57, Falls City 50
Hi-Line 54, Overton 38
McCook 68, Ainsworth 51
Medicine Valley 49, Hitchcock County 47
Morrill 54, Sioux County 20
North Platte St. Patrick's 60, Kimball 12
Ogallala 62, Minden 44
Summerland 47, Neligh-Oakdale 30
West Holt 60, Niobara/Verdigre 42