 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/29

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South 69, Lincoln Northeast 62

Lincoln East 64, Millard West 39

Lincoln Pius X 87, Omaha Burke 71

Millard North 67, Lincoln North Star 52

Omaha Benson at Lincoln High

Omaha Central 57, Lincoln Southwest 51

Omaha North 47, Lincoln Southeast 41

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Parkview Christian at Omaha Christian, 7:30 p.m.

3rd: College View vs. Cornerstone Christian, 5:45 p.m.

AREA SCHOOLS

David City at Thayer Central

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

People are also reading…

1st: York 57, Seward 48, OT

3rd: Adams Central 55, Aurora 41

Lexington vs. Northwest, 4:15 p.m.

Crete 60, Holdrege 49

Columbus Lakeview vs. Schuyler, 11 a.m.

ECNC TOURNAMENT

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Falls City 50

NCC TOURNAMENT

1st: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fort Calhoun, 6:15 p.m.

3rd: DC West 48, Louisville 45

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

1st: Wahoo 59, Platteview 48

3rd: Ralston 58, Beatrice 49

OTHER SCHOOLS

Axtell 67, Wilcox-Hildreth 22

Bridgeport 58, Bayard 48

Elmwood-Murdock 57, Falls City 50

Hi-Line 54, Overton 38

McCook 68, Ainsworth 51

Medicine Valley 49, Hitchcock County 47

Morrill 54, Sioux County 20

North Platte St. Patrick's 60, Kimball 12

Ogallala 62, Minden 44

Summerland 47, Neligh-Oakdale 30

West Holt 60, Niobara/Verdigre 42

High school boys basketball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing's Olympic 'bubble' makes a slightly surreal experience

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News