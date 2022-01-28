 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/28

Boys basketball

FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES

Columbus at Lincoln Pius X

Fillmore Central at Gibbon

Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast

Johnson-Brock at Southern

Lincoln High at Kearney

Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest

Lourdes CC at Tri County

Pawnee City at Friend

Sterling at Lewiston

Superior at Auburn

Thayer Central at Centennial

Wilber-Clatonia at Milford

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Grand Island CC

Hastings SC at Grand Island CC

Omaha Concordia vs. Kearney Catholic

NCC TOURNAMENT

Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood

DC West at Fort Calhoun

Raymond Central vs. Yutan

Arlington vs. Syracuse

Logan View/SS vs. Conestoga

