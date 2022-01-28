Boys basketball scores, 1/28

Boys basketball
FRIDAY'S AREA GAMES
Columbus at Lincoln Pius X
Fillmore Central at Gibbon
Grand Island at Lincoln Northeast
Johnson-Brock at Southern
Lincoln High at Kearney
Lincoln North Star at Lincoln Southwest
Lourdes CC at Tri County
Pawnee City at Friend
Sterling at Lewiston
Superior at Auburn
Thayer Central at Centennial
Wilber-Clatonia at Milford
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Grand Island CC
Hastings SC at Grand Island CC
Omaha Concordia vs. Kearney Catholic
NCC TOURNAMENT
Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood
DC West at Fort Calhoun
Raymond Central vs. Yutan
Arlington vs. Syracuse
Logan View/SS vs. Conestoga