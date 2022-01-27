Boys basketball scores, 1/27

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Southeast 52
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Whiting, Iowa vs. Heartland Christian
Brownell Talbot vs. Cedar Bluffs
Semifinals
Parkview Christian 49, Cornerstone Christian 28
Omaha Christian 49, College View 39
AREA SCHOOLS
Central City 69, David City 41
Elmwood-Murdock 41, Palmyra 39
Falls City 47, Weeping Water 39
Falls City SH 66, Johnson-Brock 39
Freeman 57, Diller-Odell 18
Friend 54, Heartland 51
Johnson County Central 44, Fairbury 42
Kenesaw 61, Deshler 30
Sandy Creek 48, Sutton 31
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Archbishop Bergan 67, Boys Town 60
Aquinas 41, Columbus Scotus 33
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Seward 49, Aurora 33
York 42, Adams Central 38, OT
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Osceola 73, Nebraska Lutheran 43
Cross County 41, BDS 25
EMC TOURNAMENT
Blair 47, Elkhorn North 45
Elkhorn 57, Norris 53
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Wahoo 81, Ralston 32
Platteview 41, Beatrice 35
Nebraska City 58, Plattsmouth 46
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 65, S-E-M 43
Axtell 56, Hi-Line 47
Bellevue West 73, Millard North 64
Burke, S.D. 47, Boyd County 35
Broken Bow 55, Valentine 36
Central Valley 45, Heartland Lutheran 28
Columbus 62, Norfolk 52, OT
Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Ord 34
Elkhorn Valley 78, Santee 70
Garden County 78, South Platte 55
Gothenburg 43. Cozad 33
Kearney 79, North Platte 64
Kimball l57, Banner County 34
Laurel-C-C 60, Wakefield 46
Lutheran High Northeast 73, Fullerton 25
Mullen 46, Anselmo-Merna 29
North Bend Central 70, Wisner-Pilger 46
O'Neill 68, West Holt 51
Perkins County 60, Sedgwick Co., Colo. 16
Plainview 42, Randolph 31
Riverside 83, Palmer 23
Shelby-Rising City 51, Hampton 35
St. Mary's 78, Stuart 42
Tekamah-Herman 50, Mead 36
Wausa 57, Summerland 42
Wayne 53, West Point-Beemer 38
Winnebago 69, Hartington-Newcastle 53
Winside 48, Bloomfield 38
Wood River 78, Nebraska Christian 41