agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/27

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln East 58, Lincoln Southeast 52

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Whiting, Iowa vs. Heartland Christian

Brownell Talbot vs. Cedar Bluffs

Semifinals

Parkview Christian 49, Cornerstone Christian 28

Omaha Christian 49, College View 39

AREA SCHOOLS

Central City 69, David City 41

Elmwood-Murdock 41, Palmyra 39

Falls City 47, Weeping Water 39

Falls City SH 66, Johnson-Brock 39

Freeman 57, Diller-Odell 18

Friend 54, Heartland 51

Johnson County Central 44, Fairbury 42

Kenesaw 61, Deshler 30

Sandy Creek 48, Sutton 31

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Archbishop Bergan 67, Boys Town 60

Aquinas 41, Columbus Scotus 33

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Seward 49, Aurora 33

York 42, Adams Central 38, OT

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Osceola 73, Nebraska Lutheran 43

Cross County 41, BDS 25

EMC TOURNAMENT

Blair 47, Elkhorn North 45

Elkhorn 57, Norris 53

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Wahoo 81, Ralston 32

Platteview 41, Beatrice 35

Nebraska City 58, Plattsmouth 46

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 65, S-E-M 43

Axtell 56, Hi-Line 47

Bellevue West 73, Millard North 64

Burke, S.D. 47, Boyd County 35

Broken Bow 55, Valentine 36

Central Valley 45, Heartland Lutheran 28

Columbus 62, Norfolk 52, OT

Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Ord 34

Elkhorn Valley 78, Santee 70

Garden County 78, South Platte 55

Gothenburg 43. Cozad 33

Kearney 79, North Platte 64

Kimball l57, Banner County 34

Laurel-C-C 60, Wakefield 46

Lutheran High Northeast 73, Fullerton 25

Mullen 46, Anselmo-Merna 29

North Bend Central 70, Wisner-Pilger 46

O'Neill 68, West Holt 51

Perkins County 60, Sedgwick Co., Colo. 16

Plainview 42, Randolph 31

Riverside 83, Palmer 23

Shelby-Rising City 51, Hampton 35

St. Mary's 78, Stuart 42

Tekamah-Herman 50, Mead 36

Wausa 57, Summerland 42

Wayne 53, West Point-Beemer 38

Winnebago 69, Hartington-Newcastle 53

Winside 48, Bloomfield 38

Wood River 78, Nebraska Christian 41

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

Tags

