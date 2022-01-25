Boys basketball scores, 1/25

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Southwest 87, Fremont 45
Omaha Skutt 56, Lincoln Pius X 51
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Grand Island CC 51, Bishop Neumann 34
Archbishop Bergan at Hastings SC
Omaha Concordia 68, Lincoln Christian 38
Lincoln Lutheran at Kearney Catholic
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 60, Falls City 28
Centennial at Fillmore Central
Falls City SH at Southern
Freeman 49, Elmwood-Murdock 28
Lourdes CC at Sterling
Malcolm 53, Johnson County Central 50
Mead at David City
Milford 61, Sutton 23
Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia
Sandy Creek at Fairbury
Superior 42, Deshler 20
Tri County at Thayer Central
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Aurora 64, Northwest 52
Seward 50, Crete 45
Adams Central 53, Holdrege 35
York 72, Lexington 40
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Nebraska Lutheran 49, Shelby-Rising City 44
BDS 34, McCool Junction 31
EMC TOURNAMENT
Bennington 49, Norris 43
Waverly 44, Elkhorn 39
NCC TOURNAMENT
Ashland-Greenwood 76, Raymond Central 41
Louisville 50, Yutan 32
DC West 41, Arlington 38, OT
Fort Calhoun 59, Syracuse 45
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Ralston 53, Plattsmouth 49
Platteview 63, Nebraska City 37
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 85, Hi-Line 46
Bertrand 59, Cambridge 54
Blue Hill 62, Lawrence-Nelson 41
Cedar Catholic 56, Ponca 44
Centura 53, St. Paul 51
Clarkson/Leigh 67, Wisner-Pilger 44
Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-La Vista South 46
Dundy County-Stratton 71, Maywood/Hayes Center 46
Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 40
Grand Island 49, Bellevue East 47
Humphrey SF 58, St. Edward 25
Kearney 70, Omaha Northwest 42
Laurel-C-C 65, Osmond 50
Leyton 62, Banner County 12
Medicine Valley 63, Southwest 24
Millard West 74, Omaha Burke 64
Neligh-Oakdale 48, West Holt 45
North Bend Central 68, Madison 50
Omaha Westside 68, Elkhorn South 54
O'Neill 57, Norfolk Catholic 54
Papillion-La Vista 53, Millard South 51
Pawnee City 64, Lewiston 31
Ravenna 40, Elm Creek 34
Red Cloud 43, Heartland Lutheran 34
Shelton 75, Overton 67
Silver Lake 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 29
Siouxland Christian 51, Homer 41
Stanton 72, Twin River 29
St. Mary's 80, Creighton 35
S-E-M 56, Ansley/Litchfield 53
Wakefield 61, Omaha Nation 35