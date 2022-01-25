 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/25
Boys basketball scores, 1/25

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Southwest 87, Fremont 45

Omaha Skutt 56, Lincoln Pius X 51

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Grand Island CC 51, Bishop Neumann 34

Archbishop Bergan at Hastings SC

Omaha Concordia 68, Lincoln Christian 38

Lincoln Lutheran at Kearney Catholic

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 60, Falls City 28

Centennial at Fillmore Central

Falls City SH at Southern

Freeman 49, Elmwood-Murdock 28

Lourdes CC at Sterling

Malcolm 53, Johnson County Central 50

Mead at David City

Milford 61, Sutton 23

Palmyra at Wilber-Clatonia

Pawnee City 94, Lewiston 31

Sandy Creek at Fairbury

Superior 42, Deshler 20

Tri County at Thayer Central

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Aurora 64, Northwest 52

Seward 50, Crete 45

Adams Central 53, Holdrege 35

York 72, Lexington 40

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Nebraska Lutheran 49, Shelby-Rising City 44

BDS 34, McCool Junction 31

EMC TOURNAMENT

Bennington 49, Norris 43

Waverly 44, Elkhorn 39

NCC TOURNAMENT

Ashland-Greenwood 76, Raymond Central 41

Louisville 50, Yutan 32

DC West 41, Arlington 38, OT

Fort Calhoun 59, Syracuse 45

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Ralston 53, Plattsmouth 49

Platteview 63, Nebraska City 37 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 85, Hi-Line 46

Bertrand 59, Cambridge 54

Blue Hill 62, Lawrence-Nelson 41

Cedar Catholic 56, Ponca 44

Centura 53, St. Paul 51

Clarkson/Leigh 67, Wisner-Pilger 44

Creighton Prep 62, Papillion-La Vista South 46

Dundy County-Stratton 71, Maywood/Hayes Center 46

Elkhorn Valley 54, Summerland 40

Grand Island 49, Bellevue East 47

Humphrey SF 58, St. Edward 25

Kearney 70, Omaha Northwest 42

Laurel-C-C 65, Osmond 50

Leyton 62, Banner County 12

Medicine Valley 63, Southwest 24

Millard West 74, Omaha Burke 64

Neligh-Oakdale 48, West Holt 45

North Bend Central 68, Madison 50

Omaha Westside 68, Elkhorn South 54

O'Neill 57, Norfolk Catholic 54

Papillion-La Vista 53, Millard South 51

Pawnee City 64, Lewiston 31

Ravenna 40, Elm Creek 34

Red Cloud 43, Heartland Lutheran 34

Shelton 75, Overton 67

Silver Lake 62, Wilcox-Hildreth 29

Siouxland Christian 51, Homer 41

Stanton 72, Twin River 29

St. Mary's 80, Creighton 35

S-E-M 56, Ansley/Litchfield 53

Wakefield 61, Omaha Nation 35

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

