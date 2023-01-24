 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Boys basketball scores and summaries, 1/24

  • 0

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln North Star 84, Norfolk 52

Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt 49

Lincoln Southeast 60, Lincoln East 41

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Omaha Concordia 59, Boys Town 45

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25

Hastings SC 44, Aquinas 21

Columbus Scotus 58, Grand Island CC 41

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 64, Falls City 22 

David City 62, Mead 46

Falls City SH 42, Southern 30 

Fillmore Central 48, Centennial 45, 2OT

Freeman 59, Elmwood-Murdock 45 

Pawnee City 72, Lewiston 52

Sutton 39, Milford 31, OT

Thayer Central at Tri County

Wilber-Clatonia 44, Palmyra 42 

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Crete 66, Lexington 25

Seward 53, Adams Central 39

Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 26

York 75, GI Northwest 38 

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BDS 31, McCool Junction 30 

Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter-Milligan 32

EMC TOURNAMENT

Bennington 58, Elkhorn 41

Norris 57, Waverly 42

NCC TOURNAMENT

Thursday's games

Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood

Syracuse vs. DC West 

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Beatrice 71, Ralston 63

Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46

Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 69, Hi-Line 38

Ansley-Litchfield 54, S-E-M 31

Bertrand 41, Alma 38

Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39

Burwell 54, Palmer 37

Dundy Co. Stratton 60, Paxton 50

Elm Creek 46, Ravenna 34

Falls City SH 42, Southern 30

Gothenburg 60, Minden 38

Gretna 53, Millard West 43

Hartington CC 63, Ponca 30

Humphrey SF 69, St. Edward 24

Leyton 64, Banner County 18

Maywood-HC 45, Hitchcock County 35

McCook 66, Ainsworth 61

Medicine Valley 56, Southwest 50

Mullen 40, Brady 33

Ogallala 78, Valentine 28

Potter-Dix 71, Prairie, Colo. 19

Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11

Sandhills/Thedford 57, Cody-Kilgore 49

Sandy Creek 57, Fairbury 39

St. Mary's 49, Creighton 42

Stanton 65, Twin River 50

Superior 40, Deshler 38

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 60, LINCOLN EAST 41

Lincoln East 11 13 --41 
Lincoln Southeast 14 27 12 --60 

Lincoln East--Townsley 15, Mick 8, Melessa 5, J. Dak 4, Tempelmeyer 4, Barton 2, Sand 2, Hamilton 1.

Lincoln Southeast--B. Dak 13, Moore 12, Bradford 11, Hilkemann 8, Voss 8, Brown 6, Wood 2.

LINCOLN NORTH STAR 84, NORFOLK 52

Lincoln North Star 28 14 22 20 --84 
Norfolk 10 14 12 16 --52 

Lincoln North Star--Stats not available.

Norfolk--Sullivan 19, Barritt 7, Swanson 6, Eisenhauer 5, Borgmann 4, Graham 4, Synovec 4, Grashorn 2, Owens 1.

LINCOLN LUTHERAN 55, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 25

Archbishop Bergan 13 --25 
Lincoln Lutheran 12 17 15 11 --55 

Archbishop Bergan--Eggen 12, Pruss 4, Wendt 4, Brainard 3, Nosal 2.

Lincoln Lutheran--Hager 15, Ringler 11, Puelz 8, DeBoer 7, Lebo 6, Schmidt 4, Duitsman 2, Holle 2.

 

