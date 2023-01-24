Boys basketball scores and summaries, 1/24

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Pius X 54, Omaha Skutt 49
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Omaha Concordia 59, Boys Town 45
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Archbishop Bergan 25
Hastings SC 44, Aquinas 21
Columbus Scotus 58, Grand Island CC 41
AREA SCHOOLS
Auburn 64, Falls City 22
David City 62, Mead 46
Falls City SH 42, Southern 30
Fillmore Central 48, Centennial 45, 2OT
Freeman 59, Elmwood-Murdock 45
Pawnee City 72, Lewiston 52
Sutton 39, Milford 31, OT
Thayer Central at Tri County
Wilber-Clatonia 44, Palmyra 42
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Crete 66, Lexington 25
Seward 53, Adams Central 39
Aurora 55, Columbus Lakeview 26
York 75, GI Northwest 38
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BDS 31, McCool Junction 30
Nebraska Lutheran 54, Exeter-Milligan 32
EMC TOURNAMENT
Bennington 58, Elkhorn 41
Norris 57, Waverly 42
NCC TOURNAMENT
Thursday's games
Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood
Syracuse vs. DC West
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Beatrice 71, Ralston 63
Malcolm 70, Plattsmouth 46
Platteview 85, Nebraska City 57
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 69, Hi-Line 38
Ansley-Litchfield 54, S-E-M 31
Bertrand 41, Alma 38
Bridgeport 72, Chadron 39
Burwell 54, Palmer 37
Dundy Co. Stratton 60, Paxton 50
Elm Creek 46, Ravenna 34
Gothenburg 60, Minden 38
Gretna 53, Millard West 43
Hartington CC 63, Ponca 30
Humphrey SF 69, St. Edward 24
Leyton 64, Banner County 18
Maywood-HC 45, Hitchcock County 35
McCook 66, Ainsworth 61
Medicine Valley 56, Southwest 50
Mullen 40, Brady 33
Ogallala 78, Valentine 28
Potter-Dix 71, Prairie, Colo. 19
Red Cloud 52, Heartland Lutheran 11
Sandhills/Thedford 57, Cody-Kilgore 49
Sandy Creek 57, Fairbury 39
St. Mary's 49, Creighton 42
Stanton 65, Twin River 50
Superior 40, Deshler 38
LINCOLN SOUTHEAST 60, LINCOLN EAST 41
|Lincoln East
|9
|11
|8
|13
|--
|41
|Lincoln Southeast
|14
|27
|12
|7
|--
|60
Lincoln East--Townsley 15, Mick 8, Melessa 5, J. Dak 4, Tempelmeyer 4, Barton 2, Sand 2, Hamilton 1.
Lincoln Southeast--B. Dak 13, Moore 12, Bradford 11, Hilkemann 8, Voss 8, Brown 6, Wood 2.
LINCOLN NORTH STAR 84, NORFOLK 52
|Lincoln North Star
|28
|14
|22
|20
|--
|84
|Norfolk
|10
|14
|12
|16
|--
|52
Lincoln North Star--Stats not available.
Norfolk--Sullivan 19, Barritt 7, Swanson 6, Eisenhauer 5, Borgmann 4, Graham 4, Synovec 4, Grashorn 2, Owens 1.
LINCOLN LUTHERAN 55, ARCHBISHOP BERGAN 25
|Archbishop Bergan
|2
|13
|6
|4
|--
|25
|Lincoln Lutheran
|12
|17
|15
|11
|--
|55
Archbishop Bergan--Eggen 12, Pruss 4, Wendt 4, Brainard 3, Nosal 2.
Lincoln Lutheran--Hager 15, Ringler 11, Puelz 8, DeBoer 7, Lebo 6, Schmidt 4, Duitsman 2, Holle 2.