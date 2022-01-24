 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/24
Boys basketball scores, 1/24

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bishop Neumann 68, Boys Town 61, 2OT

Lincoln Christian 71, Aquinas 43

Lincoln Lutheran 45, Columbus Scotus 39

Tuesday's games

Bishop Neumann at Grand Island CC

Archbishop Bergan at Hastings SC

Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia

Lincoln Lutheran at Kearney Catholic

NEBRASKA FRONTIER CONFERENCE

Omaha Christian 60, Cedar Bluffs 11

Cornerstone Christian vs. Heartland Christian

College View 2, Brownell Talbot 0, fft.

Parkview Christian 74, Whiting, Iowa 9

AREA SCHOOLS

Wayne 53, Wahoo 50

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Northwest 56, Columbus Lakeview 40

Lexington 56, Schuyler 29

Tuesday's games

Northwest at Aurora

Seward at Crete

Adams Central at Holdrege

Lexington at York

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Osceola 49, High Plains 25

Cross County 58, Exeter-Milligan 20

Tuesday's games

Nebraska Lutheran vs. Shelby-Rising City

BDS vs. McCool Junction

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE

Norris 41, Blair 38

Elkhorn 52, Elkhorn North 44

Tuesday's games

Norris at Bennington

Elkhorn at Waverly

OTHER SCHOOLS 

Ainsworth 68, Valentine 39

Gibbon 49, S-E-M 43

Hartington CC 51, O'Neill 49

Minden 52, Cozad 39

Mullen 71, Arthur County 33

Ogallala 64, Broken Bow 48

