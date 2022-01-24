Boys basketball scores, 1/24

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bishop Neumann 68, Boys Town 61, 2OT
Lincoln Christian 71, Aquinas 43
Lincoln Lutheran 45, Columbus Scotus 39
Tuesday's games
Bishop Neumann at Grand Island CC
Archbishop Bergan at Hastings SC
Lincoln Christian at Omaha Concordia
Lincoln Lutheran at Kearney Catholic
NEBRASKA FRONTIER CONFERENCE
Omaha Christian 60, Cedar Bluffs 11
Cornerstone Christian vs. Heartland Christian
College View 2, Brownell Talbot 0, fft.
Parkview Christian 74, Whiting, Iowa 9
AREA SCHOOLS
Wayne 53, Wahoo 50
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Northwest 56, Columbus Lakeview 40
Lexington 56, Schuyler 29
Tuesday's games
Northwest at Aurora
Seward at Crete
Adams Central at Holdrege
Lexington at York
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Osceola 49, High Plains 25
Cross County 58, Exeter-Milligan 20
Tuesday's games
Nebraska Lutheran vs. Shelby-Rising City
BDS vs. McCool Junction
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE
Norris 41, Blair 38
Elkhorn 52, Elkhorn North 44
Tuesday's games
Norris at Bennington
Elkhorn at Waverly
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 68, Valentine 39
Gibbon 49, S-E-M 43
Hartington CC 51, O'Neill 49
Minden 52, Cozad 39