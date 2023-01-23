Boys basketball scores, 1/23

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Bishop Neumann at Boys Town, 6 p.m.
Kearney Catholic at Hastings SC, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at Grand Island CC, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Bishop Neumann/Boys Town winner at Omaha Concordia, 7:15 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Kearney Catholic/Hastings SC winner vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Christian/Grand Island CC winner vs. Columbus Scotus, 7:15 p.m.
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
At Parkview Christian
Parkview Christian 83, Whiting, Iowa 28
Heartland Christian vs. Omaha Christian, 7:30 p.m.
At Brownell Talbot
Brownell Talbot vs. Cedar Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian vs. College View, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
At College View
Parkview Christian/Whiting, Iowa winner vs. Heartland Christian/Omaha Christian winner, 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian/College View winner vs. Brownell-Talbot/Cedar Bluffs winner, 6 p.m.
AREA SCHOOLS
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE
Elkhorn at Blair, 6 p.m.
Norris at Elkhorn North, 6 p.m.