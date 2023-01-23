 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/23

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Bishop Neumann at Boys Town, 6 p.m.

Kearney Catholic at Hastings SC, 6 p.m. 

Lincoln Christian at Grand Island CC, 6 p.m. 

Tuesday's games

Bishop Neumann/Boys Town winner at Omaha Concordia, 7:15 p.m.

Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Kearney Catholic/Hastings SC winner vs. Aquinas, 6 p.m. 

Lincoln Christian/Grand Island CC winner vs. Columbus Scotus, 7:15 p.m.

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Parkview Christian

Parkview Christian 83, Whiting, Iowa 28

Heartland Christian vs. Omaha Christian, 7:30 p.m.

At Brownell Talbot

Brownell Talbot vs. Cedar Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian vs. College View, 7:30 p.m. 

Thursday's games

At College View

Parkview Christian/Whiting, Iowa winner vs. Heartland Christian/Omaha Christian winner, 6 p.m. 

Cornerstone Christian/College View winner vs. Brownell-Talbot/Cedar Bluffs winner, 6 p.m. 

AREA SCHOOLS

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE

Elkhorn at Blair, 6 p.m.

Norris at Elkhorn North, 6 p.m.

 

