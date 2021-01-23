Boys basketball scores, 1/23

Boys basketball
SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES
Aquinas at Kearney Catholic
Bishop Neumann vs. Treynor, Iowa
Centura at Centennial
Columbus at Hastings
Elkhorn at Crete
Kearney at Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln East at Lincoln High
Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln North Star at Grand Island
Mead at Malcolm
Norfolk at Lincoln Pius X
Norris vs. Council Bluffs SA, Iowa
Sandy Creek at Thayer Central
York at North Platte
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
East Butler vs. Exeter-Milligan
Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester
BDS vs. High Plains
Shelby-Rising City vs. Meridian
Giltner vs. Hampton