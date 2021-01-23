 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/23
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/23

Boys basketball

SATURDAY'S AREA GAMES

Aquinas at Kearney Catholic

Bishop Neumann vs. Treynor, Iowa

Centura at Centennial

Columbus at Hastings

Elkhorn at Crete

Kearney at Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln East at Lincoln High

Lincoln Northeast at Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln North Star at Grand Island

Mead at Malcolm

Norfolk at Lincoln Pius X

Norris vs. Council Bluffs SA, Iowa

Sandy Creek at Thayer Central

York at North Platte

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

East Butler vs. Exeter-Milligan

Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester

BDS vs. High Plains

Shelby-Rising City vs. Meridian

Giltner vs. Hampton

NCC TOURNAMENT

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun

Raymond Central vs. Conestoga

High school boys basketball logo 2
