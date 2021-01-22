 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/22
Boys basketball scores, 1/22

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 47

Lincoln North Star 57, Lincoln East 52

Lincoln Pius X 72, Kearney 60

Lincoln Southeast 76, Fremont 56 

Parkview Christian 53, Lawrence-Nelson 50 

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 67, Syracuse 45 

Aquinas 38, Hastings SC 37

Auburn 55, Nebraska City 35

Aurora 54, Seward 40

Beatrice 44, Ralston 43

Deshler 73, Harvard 24 

Doniphan-Trumbull 56, Superior 43 

Fairbury 49, York 45 

Falls City SH 68, Pawnee City 18

Grand Island 48, Columbus 40

Johnson-Brock 64, Friend 39

Johnson County Central 56, Falls City 54, OT

Lourdes CC 47, Lewiston 22

Milford 60, Elmwood-Murdock 29

Norris 73, Bennington 62 

Tri County 51, Fillmore Central 34 

Waverly 51, Platteview 44 

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Malcolm 41

Yutan 62, Palmyra 32

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley/Litchfield 60, Overton 22

Archbishop Bergan 45, Columbus Scotus 28

Arlington 64, DC West 54

Bellevue West 70, Bellevue East 43

Blue Hill 55, Sandy Creek 39

Boone Central 73, Ord 45

Broken Bow 75, Valentine 35

Central City 56, Wood River 55

Centura 46, Gibbon 38

Chadron 47, Gering 35

Creighton 78, Elkhorn Valley 48

Creighton Prep 62, Omaha Westside 39

Crofton 53, Hartington-Newcastle 44

Elkhorn 43, Blair 38

Elm Creek 70, Pleasanton 42

Fort Calhoun 45, Conestoga 40

Gretna 35, Elkhorn South 32

Hartington CC 55, Wayne 53, OT

Hay Springs 59, Crawford 28

Howells-Dodge 66, Tekamah-Herman 34

Kenesaw 70, Franklin 49

Loomis 84, Hi-Line 50

Lower Brule, S.D. 102, Omaha Nation 46

Lutheran High Northeast 41, Clarkson/Leigh 34

Millard North 62, Millard South 51

Minden 70, Holdrege 56

Mitchell 75, Southeast, Wyo. 62

Neligh-Oakdale 51, Randolph 47

North Central 54, Anselmo-Merna 47

North Platte 60, McCook 52

Omaha Central 72, Omaha South 60

Omaha North 63, Omaha Northwest 53

O'Neill 56, Guardian Angels CC 49

Osmond 67, Summerland 35

Papillion-La Vista 60, Papillion-LV South 46

Schuyler 51, Columbus Lakeview 34

Sidney 48, Gothenburg 41

Silver Lake 61, Red Cloud 24

Twin River 50, West Point-Beemer 48

Wakefield 55, Tri County Northeast 37

Walthill 71, Ponca 52 

Wayne 99, Hartington CC 71

West Holt 47, Elgin/PJ 44

