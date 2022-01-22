Boys basketball scores, 1/22

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Kearney 59, Lincoln Southwest 58
Lincoln Christian 65, Glenwood, Iowa 58
Lincoln East 68, Lincoln High 45
Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 46
Lincoln Pius X 75, Norfolk 48
AREA SCHOOLS
Centennial 60, Centura 54
Elkhorn 68, Crete 35
Falls City at Johnson County Central
Kearney Catholic 66, Aquinas 32
Malcolm 41, Mead 38
North Platte 56, York 38
Sandy Creek 42, Thayer Central 30
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
High Plains 48, Meridian 37
Nebraska Lutheran 59, Hampton 39
Shelby-Rising City 50, Dorchester 22
McCool Junction 51, Giltner 44
Exeter-Milligan 54 East Butler 39
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Raymond Central 53, Logan View/SS 51
Syracuse 49, Conestoga 44
OTHER SCHOOLS
Amherst 78, Wilcox-Hildreth
Bellevue West 74, Millard West 30
Bertrand 53, Southern Valley 37
Brady 65, Twin Loup 38
BRLD 64, Stanton 53
Burwell 75, Spalding Academy 29
Cambridge 50, Alma 29
Chase County 58, Perkins County 46
Creighton Prep 72, Omaha Bryan 35
Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 34
Elkhorn Valley 53, Boyd County 39
Elm Creek 61, Franklin 42
Grand Island CC 48, Adams Central 40
Hitchcock County 52, Maxwell 39
Howells-Dodge 62, Pender 31
Norfolk Catholic 61, Neligh-Oakdale 37
Omaha North 66, Papillion-La Vista 48