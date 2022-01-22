 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/22
Boys basketball scores, 1/22

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Kearney 59, Lincoln Southwest 58

Lincoln Christian 65, Glenwood, Iowa 58

Lincoln East 68, Lincoln High 45

Lincoln Northeast 51, Lincoln Southeast 46

Lincoln Pius X 75, Norfolk 48

AREA SCHOOLS

Centennial 60, Centura 54

Elkhorn 68, Crete 35

Falls City at Johnson County Central

Kearney Catholic 66, Aquinas 32

Malcolm 41, Mead 38

North Platte 56, York 38

Sandy Creek 42, Thayer Central 30

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

High Plains 48, Meridian 37

Nebraska Lutheran 59, Hampton 39

Shelby-Rising City 50, Dorchester 22

McCool Junction 51, Giltner 44

Exeter-Milligan 54 East Butler 39

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE

Raymond Central 53, Logan View/SS 51

Syracuse 49, Conestoga 44

OTHER SCHOOLS

Amherst 78, Wilcox-Hildreth

Bellevue West 74, Millard West 30

Bertrand 53, Southern Valley 37

Brady 65, Twin Loup 38

BRLD 64, Stanton 53

Burwell 75, Spalding Academy 29

Cambridge 50, Alma 29

Chase County 58, Perkins County 46

Creighton Prep 72, Omaha Bryan 35

Elkhorn South 48, Millard South 34

Elkhorn Valley 53, Boyd County 39

Elm Creek 61, Franklin 42

Grand Island CC 48, Adams Central 40

Hitchcock County 52, Maxwell 39

Howells-Dodge 62, Pender 31

Norfolk Catholic 61, Neligh-Oakdale 37

Omaha North 66, Papillion-La Vista 48

Omaha South 73, Omaha Benson 61

Papillion-La Vista South 54, Gretna 51

Pierce 35, Battle Creek 28

Platteview 58, Harlan, Iowa 48

Potter-Dix 34, Bayard 32

Southwest 44, Arapahoe 32

