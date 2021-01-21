 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/21
Boys basketball scores, 1/21

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Archbishop Bergan 56, Lincoln Lutheran 46

Lincoln Northeast 62, Lincoln Southwest 46

Nebraska Lutheran 53, College View 36

Norfolk 66, Lincoln High 64

Omaha Concordia 54, Lincoln Christian 48

AREA SCHOOLS

BDS 40, Exeter-Milligan 31

Beatrice 53, Hastings 49

Cross County 58, Giltner 21

Diller-Odell 56, Lawrence-Nelson 42 

East Butler 59, Meridian 43

Freeman 40, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Johnson County Central 57, HTRS 40

Logan View-SS 66, Raymond Central 40 

McCool Junction at Osceola

Nebraska City 61, Crete 53

Shelby-Rising City 61, Dorchester 29

Sutton 53, Fairbury 39

Waverly 60, Wahoo 58 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ansley/Litchfield 43, South Loup 32 

Brownell Talbot 50, Weeping Water 46

Burwell 69, Fullerton 45 

Clarkson/Leigh 56, Twin River 46 

Kearney Catholic 59, Aurora 34 

Lexington 33, Cozad 30

Loomis 85, Alma 47 

Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 58 

Medicine Valley 66, Eustis-Farnam 38 

Millard West 78, Omaha Burke 40 

North Platte St. Pat's 62, Bridgeport 43

Oakland-Craig 48, North Bend Central 46 

Paxton 45, Wauneta-Palisade 36 

Potter-Dix 73, Creek Valley 49 

Ralston 72, Plattsmouth 67 

Shelton 58, Wood River 57 

Southern Valley 57, Arapahoe 35 

St. Mary's 82, Winside 33

Sutherland 54, Kimball 24

Walthill 61, Homer 50 

