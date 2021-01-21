Boys basketball scores, 1/21

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Archbishop Bergan 56, Lincoln Lutheran 46
Lincoln Northeast 62, Lincoln Southwest 46
Nebraska Lutheran 53, College View 36
Norfolk 66, Lincoln High 64
Omaha Concordia 54, Lincoln Christian 48
AREA SCHOOLS
BDS 40, Exeter-Milligan 31
Beatrice 53, Hastings 49
Cross County 58, Giltner 21
Diller-Odell 56, Lawrence-Nelson 42
East Butler 59, Meridian 43
Freeman 40, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Johnson County Central 57, HTRS 40
Logan View-SS 66, Raymond Central 40
McCool Junction at Osceola
Nebraska City 61, Crete 53
Shelby-Rising City 61, Dorchester 29
Sutton 53, Fairbury 39
Waverly 60, Wahoo 58
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ansley/Litchfield 43, South Loup 32
Brownell Talbot 50, Weeping Water 46
Burwell 69, Fullerton 45
Clarkson/Leigh 56, Twin River 46
Kearney Catholic 59, Aurora 34
Lexington 33, Cozad 30
Loomis 85, Alma 47
Maywood-Hayes Center 62, Bertrand 58
Medicine Valley 66, Eustis-Farnam 38
Millard West 78, Omaha Burke 40
North Platte St. Pat's 62, Bridgeport 43
Oakland-Craig 48, North Bend Central 46
Paxton 45, Wauneta-Palisade 36
Potter-Dix 73, Creek Valley 49
Ralston 72, Plattsmouth 67
Shelton 58, Wood River 57
Southern Valley 57, Arapahoe 35
St. Mary's 82, Winside 33
Sutherland 54, Kimball 24
Walthill 61, Homer 50