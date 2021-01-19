 Skip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/19
Boys basketball scores, 1/19

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

College View 59, Heartland Christian, Iowa 45 

Kearney 68, Lincoln East 57

Lincoln Christian 44, Elkhorn 38  

Lincoln North Star 77, Norfolk 73

Lincoln Northeast 71, Omaha Northwest 55 

Lincoln Southeast 37, Grand Island 35

Mead 54, Parkview Christian 40 

AREA SCHOOLS

Auburn 59, Falls City SH 37 

BDS 52, McCool Junction 43

Bennington at Lourdes CC

Centura 50, Fillmore Central 45 

Conestoga 60, Palmyra 58 

Cross County 74, Dorchester 25 

East Butler 46, Giltner 40

Exeter-Milligan 53, Meridian 35 

Freeman 49, Malcolm 34 

HTRS 50, Pawnee City 37

Hastings SC 44, Superior 36 

Johnson-Brock 40, Lewiston 26 

Johnson County Central 52, Weeping Water 46

Milford 66, Columbus Lakeview 44

Norris 78, York 61 

Platteview 88, Nebraska City 68 

Plattsmouth 72, Syracuse 65 

Seward 51, Crete 43 

Shelby-Rising City 43, David City 41 

Southern 40, Diller-Odell 20

Sterling 47, Omaha Christian 40

Sutton 55, Ravenna 24

Thayer Central 57, Friend 55

Wahoo 79, Ralston 75 

Yutan 52, Ashland-Greenwood 40

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 69, CWC 28

Alliance 63, Gordon-Rushville 49

Amherst 68, Gothenburg 39 

Axtell 48, Arapahoe 44 

Bayard 69, Minatare 31

Blue Hill 63, Harvard 26 

Creek Valley 68, South Platte 64

DC West 55, Louisville 52

Doniphan-Trumbull 55, Sandy Creek 41 

Dundy Co.-Stratton 64, Wallace 55 

Elkhorn North 83, Boys Town 75 

Heartland 75, High Plains 32

Hitchcock County 46, Paxton 44

Homer 58, Tri County Northeast 48 

Humphrey/LHF 69, Summerland 28 

Laurel-C-C 67, Hartington-Newcastle 50

Logan View-SS 50, Arlington 30 

Lutheran High Northeast 62, Walthill 47 

Maxwell 74, Brady 33 

Millard North 69, Omaha Central 58 

Millard West 68, Papillion-La Vista South 48 

Mitchell 63, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 55

Morrill 52, Sioux County 17

North Bend Central 76, Columbus Scotus 53 

North Central 70, Niobrara/Verdigre 54

Northwest 55, North Platte 52

Omaha Concordia 56, Blair 44

Omaha Westside 58, Papillion-La Vista 44 

Osmond 48, Bloomfield 34

Overton 66, Hi-Line 54 

Randolph 49, Winside 37

Silver Lake 66, Franklin 38 

South Sioux City 61, Omaha Gross 47 

St. Mary's 71, Santee 47

St. Paul 66, Minden 45

Wakefield 59, BRLD 55

Wausa 58, Elkhorn Valley 54

Wayne 59, Crofton 24 

West Holt 52, Plainview 43

Winnebago 37, Ponca 34 

Wisner-Pilger 63, Twin River 54 

