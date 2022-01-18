 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys basketball scores, 1/18
Boys basketball scores, 1/18

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Heartland Christian, Iowa at College View

Lincoln North Star 45, Grand Island 43

Parkview Christian 56, Elmwood-Murdock 46

AREA SCHOOLS

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Yutan 30

Auburn 55, Falls City SH 49

Bennington 69, Lourdes CC 55

BDS 51, McCool Junction 25

Centura at Fillmore Central

Crete 57, Seward 45

Cross County 71, Dorchester 15

East Butler 48, Giltner 45

Exeter-Milligan 38, Meridian 34

Freeman 46, Malcolm 39

Friend 58, Thayer Central 52

Johnson-Brock 63, Lewiston 22

Johnson County Central at Weeping Water

Mead 60, Sterling 37

Milford 58, Columbus Lakeview 44

Norris 50, York 45

Palmyra 64, Conestoga 39

Pawnee City 54, HTRS 38

Platteview 93, Nebraska City 65

Plattsmouth 64, Syracuse 44

Shelby-Rising City 44, David City 36

Southern 58, Diller-Odell 26

Sutton 44, Ravenna 39

Wahoo 79, Ralston 31

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 68, Ord 40

Ainsworth 60, CWC 23

Axtell 78, Arapahoe 36

Battle Creek 50, Guardian Angels CC 43

Blue Hill 60, Harvard 22

Bridgeport 56, Kimball 32

Burwell 77, St. Edward 24

Chase County 52, Hershey 47

Cozad 63, Valentine 31

Creighton Prep 64, Bellevue East 33

Dundy Co.-Stratton 63, Wallace 50

Edgemont, S.D. 40, Crawford 28

Elkhorn Valley 56, Wausa 48

Humphrey SF 62, Central Valley 32

Marty Indian, S.D. 77, Omaha Nation 64

Maxwell 61, Brady 55

McCook 66, Lexington 27

Millard North 53, Omaha Central 48

Nebraska Lutheran 69, Hampton 30

Norfolk Catholic 46, Pierce 35

North Central 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 57

North Platte 58, Northwest 42

Oakland-Craig 65, Tekamah-Herman 40

Omaha Westside 86, Papillion-La Vista 41

O'Neill 83, Wagner, S.D. 43

Overton 78, Hi-Line 38

Perkins County 57, Sutherland 38

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 59, Mitchell 44

Riverside 56, Nebraska Christian 40

S-E-M 67, Anselmo-Merna 49

Silver Lake 58, Franklin 28

St. Mary's 93, Santee 65

Stanton 58, Madison 43

Tri County Northeast 52, Homer 46

Wakefield 56, BRLD 47

Wayne 68, Crofton 33

West Holt 47, Plainview 36

Winnebago 59, Ponca 49

