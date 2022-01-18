Boys basketball scores, 1/18

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Heartland Christian, Iowa at College View
Lincoln North Star 45, Grand Island 43
Parkview Christian 56, Elmwood-Murdock 46
AREA SCHOOLS
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Yutan 30
Auburn 55, Falls City SH 49
Bennington 69, Lourdes CC 55
BDS 51, McCool Junction 25
Centura at Fillmore Central
Crete 57, Seward 45
Cross County 71, Dorchester 15
East Butler 48, Giltner 45
Exeter-Milligan 38, Meridian 34
Freeman 46, Malcolm 39
Friend 58, Thayer Central 52
Johnson-Brock 63, Lewiston 22
Johnson County Central at Weeping Water
Mead 60, Sterling 37
Milford 58, Columbus Lakeview 44
Norris 50, York 45
Palmyra 64, Conestoga 39
Pawnee City 54, HTRS 38
Platteview 93, Nebraska City 65
Plattsmouth 64, Syracuse 44
Shelby-Rising City 44, David City 36
Southern 58, Diller-Odell 26
Sutton 44, Ravenna 39
Wahoo 79, Ralston 31
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 68, Ord 40
Ainsworth 60, CWC 23
Axtell 78, Arapahoe 36
Battle Creek 50, Guardian Angels CC 43
Blue Hill 60, Harvard 22
Bridgeport 56, Kimball 32
Burwell 77, St. Edward 24
Chase County 52, Hershey 47
Cozad 63, Valentine 31
Creighton Prep 64, Bellevue East 33
Dundy Co.-Stratton 63, Wallace 50
Edgemont, S.D. 40, Crawford 28
Elkhorn Valley 56, Wausa 48
Humphrey SF 62, Central Valley 32
Marty Indian, S.D. 77, Omaha Nation 64
Maxwell 61, Brady 55
McCook 66, Lexington 27
Millard North 53, Omaha Central 48
Nebraska Lutheran 69, Hampton 30
Norfolk Catholic 46, Pierce 35
North Central 58, Niobrara/Verdigre 57
North Platte 58, Northwest 42
Oakland-Craig 65, Tekamah-Herman 40
Omaha Westside 86, Papillion-La Vista 41
O'Neill 83, Wagner, S.D. 43
Overton 78, Hi-Line 38
Perkins County 57, Sutherland 38
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 59, Mitchell 44
Riverside 56, Nebraska Christian 40
S-E-M 67, Anselmo-Merna 49
Silver Lake 58, Franklin 28
St. Mary's 93, Santee 65
Stanton 58, Madison 43