Boys basketball scores, 1/16
Boys basketball scores, 1/16

  • Updated
Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Lincoln Christian 59, Columbus Scotus 49

Lincoln East at Omaha Central

Lincoln High at Millard South

Lincoln Northeast at Millard North

Lincoln North Star 55, Elkhorn South 49

Gretna 46, Lincoln Southwest 40

AREA SCHOOLS

Aquinas at Columbus Lakeview

Beatrice 71, Plattsmouth 33 

Bellevue East at Norfolk

Central City at Centennial

Creighton Prep 56, Fremont 41

David City at Malcolm

Fairbury 54, Clay Center, Kan. 36

Lourdes CC at Sidney, Iowa

Millard West at Grand Island

Norris 67, Crete 42

Papillion-La Vista at Columbus

Papillion-La Vista South at Kearney

Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood

Sandy Creek 52, Superior 42

Thayer Central at Milford

Waverly 57, Seward 40 

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

1st: Parkview Christian vs. Tri County, 7:15 p.m.

3rd: Freeman 54, Diller-Odell 40 

Johnson County Central vs. BDS, 5:45 p.m.

Southern vs. Falls City SH, 7:15 p.m.

B Division

1st: Palmyra 65, Exeter-Milligan 44

3rd: Johnson-Brock 57, Lewiston 50

HTRS 56, Pawnee City 31 

Sterling 45, Meridian 28 

OTHER SCHOOLS

Adams Central 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 25 

Bennington 59, South Sioux City 51

Campbell County, Wyo. 69, Gering 31

Cheyenne East, Wyo. 72, Alliance 58

Elkhorn North 68, Aurora 62

Hershey 66, Holdrege 39

Kearney Catholic 56, Hastings SC 32

Loomis 60, Silver Lake 41

Maxwell 57, Cambridge 26

Minden 38, McCook 30

Mount Michael 79, Omaha Roncalli 64

Mullen 61, Arthur County 22

Neligh-Oakdale 58, Madison 55 

North Platte 81, Sidney 49

Shelby/Rising City 58, Nebraska Lutheran 38

South Loup 47, Brady 35

Tri County Northeast 64, Whiting, Iowa 7

Wayne 51, Boys Town 35

West Point-Beemer 70, Tekemah-Herman 53

High school boys basketball logo 2014
