Boys basketball scores, 1/16

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Lincoln Christian 59, Columbus Scotus 49
Lincoln East at Omaha Central
Lincoln High at Millard South
Lincoln Northeast at Millard North
Lincoln North Star 55, Elkhorn South 49
Gretna 46, Lincoln Southwest 40
AREA SCHOOLS
Aquinas at Columbus Lakeview
Beatrice 71, Plattsmouth 33
Bellevue East at Norfolk
Central City at Centennial
Creighton Prep 56, Fremont 41
David City at Malcolm
Fairbury 54, Clay Center, Kan. 36
Lourdes CC at Sidney, Iowa
Millard West at Grand Island
Norris 67, Crete 42
Papillion-La Vista at Columbus
Papillion-La Vista South at Kearney
Raymond Central at Ashland-Greenwood
Sandy Creek 52, Superior 42
Thayer Central at Milford
Waverly 57, Seward 40
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
1st: Parkview Christian vs. Tri County, 7:15 p.m.
3rd: Freeman 54, Diller-Odell 40
Johnson County Central vs. BDS, 5:45 p.m.
Southern vs. Falls City SH, 7:15 p.m.
B Division
1st: Palmyra 65, Exeter-Milligan 44
3rd: Johnson-Brock 57, Lewiston 50
HTRS 56, Pawnee City 31
Sterling 45, Meridian 28
OTHER SCHOOLS
Adams Central 51, Doniphan-Trumbull 25
Bennington 59, South Sioux City 51
Campbell County, Wyo. 69, Gering 31
Cheyenne East, Wyo. 72, Alliance 58
Elkhorn North 68, Aurora 62
Hershey 66, Holdrege 39
Kearney Catholic 56, Hastings SC 32
Loomis 60, Silver Lake 41
Maxwell 57, Cambridge 26
Minden 38, McCook 30
Mount Michael 79, Omaha Roncalli 64
Mullen 61, Arthur County 22
Neligh-Oakdale 58, Madison 55
North Platte 81, Sidney 49
Shelby/Rising City 58, Nebraska Lutheran 38
South Loup 47, Brady 35
Tri County Northeast 64, Whiting, Iowa 7
Wayne 51, Boys Town 35
West Point-Beemer 70, Tekemah-Herman 53