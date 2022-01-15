Boys basketball scores, 1/15

Boys basketball
CITY SCHOOLS
Elkhorn South 64 Lincoln North Star 61 OT
Gretna 59, Lincoln Southwest 54 OT
Lincoln Pius X 74, Omaha Bryan 38
Lincoln Southeast 75, Omaha Benson 65
Millard North 71, Lincoln Northeast 55
Millard South at Lincoln High
Omaha Central 60, Lincoln East 47
AREA SCHOOLS
Arlington at Syracuse, ppd.
Central City 65, Centennial 45
Crete 57, Norris 52, OT
Columbus Lakeview 54, Aquinas 44
Fairbury at Clay Center, Kan.
Malcolm 56, David City 30
Milford 60, Thayer Central 20
Oakland-Craig 53, Elmwood-Murdock 50, OT
Omaha Concordia 53, Bishop Neumann 42
Sidney, Iowa at Lourdes CC
Wahoo 66, DC West 17
Waverly 60, Seward 54
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division
1st: Freeman vs. Palmyra, 7:30 p.m.
3rd: Tri County 31, Falls City SH 28
Johnson Co. Central 65, Parkview Christian 53
Southern 53, BDS 41
B Division
1st: Johnson-Brock 68, Pawnee City 35
3rd: HTRS 52, Diller-Odell 49
Exeter-Milligan 69, Lewiston 34
Meridian 51, Sterling 49
OTHER SCHOOLS
Ainsworth 57, West Holt 37
Ansley/Litchfield 66, Wilcox-Hildreth 24
Archbishop Bergan 67, North Bend Central 58
Aurora 57, Elkhorn North 51
Axtell 56, Lawrence-Nelson 42
Bellevue East 74, Norfolk 66
Bellevue West 71, Omaha North 57
Brady 52, South Loup 49
Cambridge 53, Maxwell 37
Centura 46, Cozad 33
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Pender 15
Creek Valley 62, Banner County 39
Creighton 52, Fremont 46
Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Adams Central 56
Elgin/Pope John 71, Winside 28
Hemingford 58, Sioux County 20
Holdrege 38, Hershey 30
Howells-Dodge 59, Mead 47
Kearney Catholic 46, Hastings SC 41
Loomis 68, Filtner 27
Mitchell 54, Bridgeport 52
Nebraska Christian 74, Palmer 6
Nebraska Lutheran 60, Shelby-Rising City 58
Neligh-Oakdale 55, Madison 43
Norfolk Catholic 74, Crofton 37
Omaha Gross 39, Elkhorn 38
Omaha Skutt 66, Lewis Central 44
Omaha Westside 86, Omaha South 64