Boys basketball scores, 1/15
agate

Boys basketball scores, 1/15

Boys basketball

CITY SCHOOLS

Elkhorn South 64 Lincoln North Star 61 OT

Gretna 59, Lincoln Southwest 54 OT

Lincoln Pius X 74, Omaha Bryan 38

Lincoln Southeast 75, Omaha Benson 65 

Millard North 71, Lincoln Northeast 55

Millard South at Lincoln High

Omaha Central 60, Lincoln East 47

AREA SCHOOLS

Arlington at Syracuse, ppd.

Central City 65, Centennial 45

Crete 57, Norris 52, OT

Columbus Lakeview 54, Aquinas 44

Fairbury at Clay Center, Kan.

Malcolm 56, David City 30

Milford 60, Thayer Central 20

Oakland-Craig 53, Elmwood-Murdock 50, OT

Omaha Concordia 53, Bishop Neumann 42

Sidney, Iowa at Lourdes CC

Wahoo 66, DC West 17

Waverly 60, Seward 54

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division

1st: Freeman vs. Palmyra, 7:30 p.m.

3rd: Tri County 31, Falls City SH 28

Johnson Co. Central 65, Parkview Christian 53

Southern 53, BDS 41

B Division

1st: Johnson-Brock 68, Pawnee City 35

3rd: HTRS 52, Diller-Odell 49

Exeter-Milligan 69, Lewiston 34

Meridian 51, Sterling 49

OTHER SCHOOLS

Ainsworth 57, West Holt 37

Ansley/Litchfield 66, Wilcox-Hildreth 24

Archbishop Bergan 67, North Bend Central 58

Aurora 57, Elkhorn North 51

Axtell 56, Lawrence-Nelson 42

Bellevue East 74, Norfolk 66

Bellevue West 71, Omaha North 57

Brady 52, South Loup 49

Cambridge 53, Maxwell 37

Centura 46, Cozad 33

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Pender 15

Creek Valley 62, Banner County 39

Creighton 52, Fremont 46

Doniphan-Trumbull 64, Adams Central 56

Elgin/Pope John 71, Winside 28

Hemingford 58, Sioux County 20

Holdrege 38, Hershey 30

Howells-Dodge 59, Mead 47

Kearney Catholic 46, Hastings SC 41

Loomis 68, Filtner 27

Mitchell 54, Bridgeport 52

Nebraska Christian 74, Palmer 6

Nebraska Lutheran 60, Shelby-Rising City 58

Neligh-Oakdale 55, Madison 43

Norfolk Catholic 74, Crofton 37

Omaha Gross 39, Elkhorn 38

Omaha Skutt 66, Lewis Central 44

Omaha Westside 86, Omaha South 64

Overton 41, Bertrand 37

Papllion-La Vista 52, Columbus 33

Papillion-La Vista South 56, Kearney 53

Platteview 78, Yutan 52

Pleasanton 67, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 62

Sandy Creek 49, Superior 33

St. Mary's 72, Chambers/Wheeler Central 25

Wayne 79, Boys Town 61

West Point-Beemer 61, Tekamah-Herman 45

High school boys basketball logo 2014

 

